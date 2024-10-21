BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 was $9.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share compared to net income of $10.7 million or $1.20 per diluted share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.70% and 7.32%, respectively.

Net loans held to maturity decreased $11.0 million or 1.6% compared to December 31, 2023.

Deposits increased slightly to $634.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $634.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $20.3 million or 27.6% compared to December 31, 2023.

Non-accrual loans decreased $6.6 million or 62.4% to $4.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $10.6 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in non-accrual loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was $4.3 million or 51.8%.

Total delinquent loans decreased $9.6 million or 68.4% to $4.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in delinquent loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was $2.4 million or 35.3%.

The Company recorded a recovery to the provision for credit losses of $714,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a recovery to the provision for credit losses $806,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024. The primary driver of the reduction in the required allowance for credit losses ("ACL") in the period was the substantial improvement in the Company's asset quality as evidenced by the reduction in non-accrual and delinquent loans noted above.

FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION

Total Assets. Total assets were $892.7 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.4 million, or 0.8%, from $885.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to a $20.3 million increase in cash, which was primarily offset by decreases in loans and other non-earning assets.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $20.3 million, or 27.7%, to $94.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $73.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in cash is a result of the decrease in loans and the other non-interest bearing assets.

Loans Receivable. Loans receivable decreased $11.0 million, or 1.6%, to $693.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $704.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in the investor commercial real estate loan category was offset by decreases in most other loan categories.

Securities. Securities available for sale increased by $4.4 million or 12.6% from December 31, 2023 as paydowns in the mortgage-backed securities were offset by purchases used primarily to secure local government deposits. The held-to-maturity portfolio decreased by $4.2 million or 40.9% due to maturities and paydowns.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities decreased $3.2 million or 0.5%, to $683.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $686.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to the decrease in borrowings as $3.0 million in junior subordinated debt was paid off in the first quarter of 2024.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $200,000, or 0.03% to $634.3 million at September 30, 2024 from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased $2.9 million, or 0.6%, to $495.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $492.1 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $2.7 million, or 1.9%, to $139.3 million at September 30, 2024 from $142.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $10.6 million, or 5.4%, to $209.7 million at September 30, 2024 from $199.1 million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to net income during the period.

RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION

Net Income. Net income was $3.8 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. In the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was a credit of $714,000 as a result of the improvement in the asset quality of the Company's loan portfolio. In the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a provision for credit loss recovery of $333,000. Net income was $9.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $10.7 million or $1.20 per diluted share for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023. The higher net income in the nine-months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2024 is due to , the Company recognized in 2023 a gain on the sale of foreclosed real estate of $678,000, a gain on the sale of fixed assets of $188,000 and received $225,000 in life insurance death benefits.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $8.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 4.49% compared to 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income was due to higher yields on interest earning assets, and lower balances of interest-bearing liabilities offsetting higher rates paid on deposits.

Net interest income was $26.2 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $25.3 million in the nine-months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 was 4.25% compared to 4.21% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income was due to higher yields on interest earning assets, and lower balances of interest-bearing liabilities offsetting higher rates paid on deposits.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $696,000 compared to $882,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a gain of $188,000 on the sale of a former branch building.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $1.9 million as compared to $3.1 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023. In the nine-months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a gain of $678,000 on the sale of foreclosed real estate, a gain of $188,000 on the sale of a former branch building and $225,000 in life insurance death benefits.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $5.5 million compared to $5.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. Compensation and benefits increased $345,000 or 11.0% due to increases in salary and benefits. Professional fees increased by $180,000 or 81.8% due to legal and accounting costs and data processing expense increased by $21,000 or 6.1%.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $15.3 million as compared to $14.2 million in the nine-months ended September 30, 2023. Compensation and benefits increased $827,000 or 9.3% due to increases in staffing and salaries and benefits. Professional fees increased $160,000 or 26.8% due to legal, accounting and consulting expenses. Expenses also increased in the occupancy, data processing and other expense categories while decreases occurred in foreclosed real estate costs, equipment and advertising expenses.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2024 totaled $4.1 million consisting of $3.9 million in nonperforming loans and $160,000 in other real estate owned, compared to $10.7 million at December 31, 2023, consisting of $10.6 million in non-performing loans and $170,000 in other real estate owned. During the quarter, our largest loan on non-accrual, a $3.8 million investor commercial real estate loan paid off. At September 30, 2024, the ACL was $8.0 million, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 201.6% of non-performing loans compared to $8.6 million at December 31, 2023, which represented 1.21% of total loans and 81.1% of non-performing loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, the failure to retain or attract employees.

About BV Financial. BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee

Chief Financial Officer

(410) 477- 5000

At or For the Three Months At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets 1.70 % 1.58 % 1.46 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 7.32 % 9.84 % 6.39 % 11.88 % Interest rate spread(2) 3.71 % 3.46 % 3.48 % 3.77 % Net interest margin(3) 4.49 % 4.10 % 4.25 % 4.21 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.46 % 2.15 % 2.29 % 1.41 % Efficiency ratio(4) 54.73 % 49.63 % 54.53 % 48.13 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 156.49 % 149.31 % 155.24 % 139.84 % Average equity to average assets 23.29 % 16.06 % 22.90 % 14.31 % Credit Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 201.60 % 213.49 % 201.60 % 213.49 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year -0.04 % -0.04 % -0.04 % -0.06 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.54 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Other: Number of offices 13 15 13 15 Number of full-time equivalent employees 111 110 111 110

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash $ 7,207 $ 9,260 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 86,858 64,482 Cash and cash equivalents 94,065 73,742 Equity Investment 254 256 Securities available for sale 39,162 34,781 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,214 and $9,206, ACL of $4 and $6) 6,029 10,209 Loans held to maturity 693,231 704,802 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,001 ) (8,554 ) Net Loans 685,230 696,248 Foreclosed real estate 160 170 Premises and equipment, net 13,404 14,250 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost 654 626 Investment in life insurance 19,947 19,657 Accrued interest receivable 2,922 3,279 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible assets, net 876 1,012 Deferred tax assets, net 8,442 8,969 Other assets 7,144 7,635 Total assets $ 892,709 $ 885,254 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 139,302 $ 142,030 Interest-bearing deposits 495,011 492,090 Total deposits 634,313 634,120 Subordinated Debentures 34,845 37,251 Other liabilities 13,817 14,818 Total liabilities 682,975 686,189 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 11,701,785 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 11,375,803 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 117 114 Paid-in capital 110,697 110,465 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (7,202 ) (7,328 ) Retained earnings 107,543 97,772 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,421 ) (1,958 ) Total stockholders' equity 209,734 199,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 892,709 $ 885,254

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Interest Income 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loans, including fees $ 10,522 $ 9,764 $ 30,481 $ 27,863 Investment securities available for sale 353 302 966 846 Investment securities held to maturity 83 89 266 275 Other interest income 1,192 1,560 3,058 2,958 Total interest income 12,150 11,715 34,771 31,942 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,381 1,764 6,610 3,694 Interest on FHLB borrowings - 530 - 1,313 Interest on Subordinated debentures 466 545 1,985 1,621 Total interest expense 2,847 2,839 8,595 6,628 Net interest income 9,303 8,876 26,176 25,314 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (714 ) (333 ) (806 ) (480 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 10,017 9,209 26,982 25,794 Noninterest Income Service fees on deposits 103 109 303 304 Fees from debit cards 175 183 529 543 Income from investment in life insurance 91 85 290 549 Gain on sale of fixed assets - 188 - 188 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - - - 678 Other income 327 317 747 798 Total noninterest income 696 882 1,869 3,060 Noninterest Expense Compensation and related benefits 3,494 3,149 9,714 8,887 Occupancy 396 397 1,242 1,178 Data processing 366 345 1,117 1,034 Advertising 6 5 16 33 Professional fees 400 220 757 597 Equipment 97 105 301 319 Foreclosed real estate holding costs (3 ) 13 13 173 Amortization of intangible assets 45 46 135 138 FDIC insurance premiums 82 120 246 237 Other expense 590 608 1,751 1,656 Total noninterest expense 5,473 5,008 15,292 14,252 Net income before tax 5,240 5,083 13,559 14,602 Income tax expense 1,442 1,399 3,788 3,904 Net income $ 3,798 $ 3,684 $ 9,771 $ 10,698 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.91 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.91 $ 1.20

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Three Months ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 690,170 $ 10,522 6.05 % $ 693,956 $ 9,764 5.58 % Securities available-for-sale 36,201 353 3.87 % 35,868 302 3.35 % Securities held-to-maturity 9,937 83 3.31 % 12,493 89 2.84 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 86,322 1,192 5.48 % 115,554 1,560 5.35 % Total interest-earning assets 822,630 12,150 5.86 % 857,871 11,715 5.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 68,767 74,240 Total assets $ 891,397 $ 932,111 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 79,652 207 1.03 % $ 82,096 219 1.06 % Savings deposits 128,918 89 0.27 % 150,522 50 0.13 % Money market deposits 108,518 669 2.45 % 85,982 255 1.18 % Certificates of deposit 173,751 1,416 3.23 % 181,292 1,240 2.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 490,839 2,381 1.92 % 499,892 1,764 1.40 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 37,500 530 5.60 % Subordinated debentures 34,827 466 5.30 % 37,175 545 5.82 % Total borrowings 34,827 466 5.30 % 74,675 1,075 5.71 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 525,666 2,847 2.15 % 574,567 2,839 1.96 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 140,039 144,603 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,101 63,261 Total liabilities 683,806 782,431 Equity 207,591 149,680 Total liabilities and equity $ 891,397 $ 932,111 Net interest income $ 9,303 $ 8,876 Net interest rate spread 3.71 % 3.46 % Net interest-earning assets $ 296,964 $ 283,304 Net interest margin 4.49 % 4.10 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 156.49 % 149.31 %

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Nine Months ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 701,310 $ 30,481 5.79 % $ 680,436 $ 27,863 5.47 % Securities available-for-sale 34,569 966 3.72 % 35,746 846 3.16 % Securities held-to-maturity 10,507 266 3.37 % 12,276 275 3.00 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 74,720 3,058 5.46 % 76,310 2,958 5.19 % Total interest-earning assets 821,106 34,771 5.64 % 804,768 31,942 5.31 % Noninterest-earning assets 68,985 81,460 Total assets $ 890,091 $ 886,228 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 83,683 681 1.08 % $ 87,159 380 0.58 % Savings deposits 138,474 250 0.24 % 158,324 141 0.12 % Money market deposits 96,724 1,496 2.06 % 92,457 491 0.71 % Certificates of deposit 174,896 4,183 3.19 % 167,313 2,682 2.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 493,777 6,610 1.78 % 505,253 3,694 0.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 33,099 1,313 5.30 % Subordinated debentures 35,139 1,985 7.53 % 37,123 1,621 5.84 % Total borrowings 35,139 1,985 7.53 % 70,222 2,934 5.59 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 528,916 8,595 2.16 % 575,475 6,628 1.54 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 139,642 154,521 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 17,676 36,180 Total liabilities 686,234 766,176 Equity 203,857 120,052 Total liabilities and equity $ 890,091 $ 886,228 Net interest income $ 26,176 $ 25,314 Net interest rate spread 3.48 % 3.77 % Net interest-earning assets $ 292,190 $ 229,293 Net interest margin 4.25 % 4.21 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 155.24 % 139.84 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS

(Dollars in thousands)

QTR YTD 9/30/2024 9/30/2024 Beginning Balance $ 8,547 $ 8,554 Provision for credit losses -loans (678 ) (837 ) Net Charge-offs (recoveries): Owner Occupied 1-4 (3 ) (112 ) Non-Owner Occupied 1-4 (128 ) (168 ) Investor Commercial Real Estate - - OO Commercial Real Estate - (3 ) Construction & Land (1 ) (3 ) Farm Loans - - Marine & Consumer - 2 Guaranteed by the US Gov't - - Commercial - - Net charge-offs (recoveries) (132 ) (284 ) Ending Balance- ACL for Loans $ 8,001 $ 8,001 Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 239 239 Balance Reserve for HTM Securities 4 4 Total ACL $ 8,244 $ 8,244 Provision expense (recovery of) for Unfunded Commitments (36 ) 33 Provision expense for HTM Securities - (2 ) Total other provision expense (recovery of) $ (36 ) $ 31 Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses $ (714 ) $ (806 )

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com