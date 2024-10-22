Endeavour Silver Corp. reports significant progress on its Terronera project in Mexico's Jalisco state, with the upper plant platform nearing completion and the surface processing plant and infrastructure reaching 90% completion. The company's focus has shifted to the lower platform and tailings storage facility to maintain the project schedule. Overall project progress stands at 77%, with over $258 million invested to date. Key milestones in the third quarter of 2024 include commissioning the primary jaw crusher, completing underground explosives magazines, and advancing concrete work on the lower platform.

Stock Performance and Upcoming Earnings

Endeavour Silver's stock has experienced remarkable growth, closing at €4.694 on October 21, 2024, marking a 7.14% daily increase and a 24.01% gain over the past month. The stock has more than doubled in value over the year, boasting a 103.74% increase. Currently trading 71.95% above its 52-week low and 1.81% above its 52-week high, the company's stock performance has garnered significant attention. Investors are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming quarterly results, scheduled for release on November 5, 2024, which could potentially provide further momentum to the stock price.

Ad

Fresh Endeavour Silver information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Endeavour Silver analysis...