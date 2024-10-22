

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Transurban (TCL.AX TRAUF), a developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported that Average Daily Traffic or ADT for the September quarter 2024 increased by 1.1%, averaging 2.5 million trips per day. The result was supported by growth across all markets, except Melbourne.



Quarterly traffic in Sydney grew by 1.9% due to an improvement in workday related trips and heavy vehicles. All freight corridors in Sydney experienced growth in heavy vehicles, particularly the East/West route along WestConnex (WCX).



Melbourne Average Daily Traffic decreased 1% in the quarter, with Western Link experiencing the majority of the decline (1.5%).



Brisbane traffic increased 1.3% during the quarter, supported by a 2.9% improvement in freight related travel.



North American traffic continued to grow with traffic increasing 6.5%. The 95 Express Lanes ADT increased by 11.6%, supported by the Fredericksburg Extension which now represents 20% of all 95 Express Lanes trips.



Transurban reaffirmed that the fiscal year 2025 distribution is expected to be 65.0 Australian cents per share, representing approximately 5% growth on fiscal year 2024.



David Clements has been appointed to the role of Group Executive, Operations. David has worked across key projects at Transurban over the past 10 years, with his most recent role as the General Manager for Delivery in Australia.



The company continued to reduce its environmental impacts and work towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News