ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jim Lally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the "Company" or "EFSC"), said today upon the release of EFSC's third quarter earnings, "We are proud of our third quarter results, with a stable net interest margin, expansion in net interest income and an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share over the linked quarter. Our consistent return profile increased tangible book value per share 25% on an annualized basis from the linked quarter, and 20% over the prior year's third quarter. With the strength of our balance sheet and capital position as a foundation, I believe we are well positioned to continue executing on the opportunities within our markets."

Highlights

Earnings - Net income in the third quarter 2024 was $50.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million and $5.9 million compared to the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2024 was $1.32, compared to $1.19 and $1.17 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 was $1.29 for the third quarter 2024, compared to $1.21 and $1.17 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 - PPNR of $65.1 million in the third quarter 2024 increased $1.8 million from the linked quarter and was relatively stable with the prior year quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher noninterest income from sales of other real estate owned, and higher net interest income that benefited from an increase in average earning assets. The increase in operating revenue was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense, primarily variable deposit services costs and employee compensation and benefits.

Net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") - Net interest income of $143.5 million for the third quarter 2024 increased $2.9 million and $1.8 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income for the third quarter 2024 increased primarily due to higher interest-earning asset balances and an additional day in the quarter. NIM was 4.17% for the third quarter 2024, compared to 4.19% and 4.33% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The total cost of deposits of 2.18% for the third quarter 2024 increased 2 basis points and 34 basis points from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Noninterest income - Noninterest income of $21.4 million for the third quarter 2024 increased $5.9 million and $9.3 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to an increase in tax credit income, a net gain on the sale of other real estate owned and an increase in income on community development investments.

Noninterest expense - Noninterest expense of $98.0 million for the third quarter 2024 increased $4.0 million and $9.4 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily driven by higher employee compensation and variable deposit servicing costs. The Company continues to have success in recruiting new relationship managers and in deposit generation from existing relationships, both of which have contributed to an increase in average deposit balances. The increase from the prior year quarter was also affected by expenses related to the core system conversion.

Loans - Loans totaled $11.1 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $79.9 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $463.1 million from the prior year quarter. Average loans totaled $11.0 billion for both the current and linked quarter and $10.5 billion in the prior year quarter.

Asset quality - The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.26% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2024 and 1.34% at September 30, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.22% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.33% and 0.40% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter 2024 was $4.1 million, compared to $4.8 million and $8.0 million for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Deposits - Deposits totaled $12.5 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $182.9 million from the linked quarter. Excluding brokered certificates of deposits, deposits increased $196.9 million. Average deposits were $12.5 billion, $12.3 billion and $11.9 billion for the current, linked and prior year quarters, respectively. At September 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts totaled $3.9 billion, or 31.6% of total deposits, and the loan to deposit ratio was 88.9%.

Liquidity - The total available on- and off-balance-sheet liquidity was approximately $5.8 billion at September 30, 2024. On-balance-sheet liquidity consisted of cash of $426.4 million and $1.4 billion in unpledged investment securities at September 30, 2024. Off-balance-sheet liquidity consisted of $1.2 billion available through the Federal Home Loan Bank, $2.6 billion available through the Federal Reserve and $140.0 million through correspondent bank lines. The Company also has an unused $25.0 million revolving line of credit and maintains a shelf registration allowing for the issuance of various forms of equity and debt securities.

Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $1.8 billion and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio2 was 9.50% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.18% at June 30, 2024. Enterprise Bank & Trust remains "well-capitalized," with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.5% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.6% at September 30, 2024. The Company's common equity tier 1 ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 11.9% and 14.8%, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

The Company's board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (or $0.3125 per depositary share) representing a 5% per annum rate for the period commencing (and including) September 15, 2024 to (but excluding) December 15, 2024. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2024 and will be paid on December 16, 2024 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of November 29, 2024.

___________________ 1 ROATCE, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and PPNR are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. 2 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Net Interest Income and NIM

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to the average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as the corresponding average interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 2 $ 10,971,575 $ 191,638 6.95 % $ 10,962,488 $ 189,346 6.95 % $ 10,521,966 $ 180,382 6.80 % Securities2 2,503,124 21,404 3.40 2,396,519 19,956 3.35 2,302,850 18,076 3.11 Interest-earning deposits 402,932 5,348 5.28 325,452 4,389 5.42 335,771 4,509 5.33 Total interest-earning assets 13,877,631 218,390 6.26 13,684,459 213,691 6.28 13,160,587 202,967 6.12 Noninterest-earning assets 971,824 961,922 908,273 Total assets $ 14,849,455 $ 14,646,381 $ 14,068,860 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 3,018,309 $ 20,002 2.64 % $ 2,950,827 $ 18,801 2.56 % $ 2,672,084 $ 13,701 2.03 % Money market accounts 3,551,492 33,493 3.75 3,434,712 31,926 3.74 3,079,221 26,427 3.40 Savings accounts 561,466 345 0.24 573,115 335 0.24 646,187 250 0.15 Certificates of deposit 1,368,339 14,928 4.34 1,412,263 15,312 4.36 1,519,119 14,976 3.91 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,499,606 68,768 3.22 8,370,917 66,374 3.19 7,916,611 55,354 2.77 Subordinated debentures and notes 156,329 2,695 6.86 156,188 2,684 6.91 155,769 2,466 6.28 FHLB advances 4,565 59 5.14 40,308 561 5.60 10,326 141 5.42 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 140,255 1,217 3.45 158,969 1,401 3.54 146,893 969 2.61 Other borrowings 36,226 96 1.05 36,203 95 1.06 50,571 337 2.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,836,981 72,835 3.28 8,762,585 71,115 3.26 8,280,170 59,267 2.84 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,046,480 3,973,336 4,005,923 Other liabilities 161,625 162,220 134,162 Total liabilities 13,045,086 12,898,141 12,420,255 Shareholders' equity 1,804,369 1,748,240 1,648,605 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,849,455 $ 14,646,381 $ 14,068,860 Total net interest income $ 145,555 $ 142,576 $ 143,700 Net interest margin 4.17 % 4.19 % 4.33 % 1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes net loan fees of $2.6 million, $2.2 million, and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. 2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of approximately 25%. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $2.1 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Net interest income of $143.5 million for the third quarter 2024 increased $2.9 million and $1.8 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis was $145.6 million, $142.6 million and $143.7 million for the current, linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked and prior quarters reflects the benefit of higher yields combined with organic growth. In late September 2024 the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points. In response, since the Company maintains an asset-sensitive balance sheet, deposit pricing has been adjusted to partially mitigate the impact on income from the repricing of variable rate loans.

Interest income increased $4.7 million during the third quarter 2024 due to increases in all interest earning categories, including loans, securities and interest earning cash accounts. Interest income increased primarily due to an increase in average balances compared to the linked quarter. Continued success in deposit generation has increased liquidity, which has been primarily deployed into the securities portfolio.

The average interest rate of new loan originations in the third quarter 2024 was 7.84%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the linked quarter. Investment purchases in the third quarter 2024 had a weighted average, tax equivalent yield of 4.97%.

Interest expense increased $1.7 million in the third quarter 2024 primarily due to an increase in deposit interest expense, partially offset by a decline in interest expense on borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.22%, an increase of 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand accounts, was 2.18% during the third quarter 2024, compared to 2.16% in the linked quarter.

NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.17% in the third quarter 2024, a decrease of 2 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 16 basis points from the prior year quarter. For the month of September 2024, the loan portfolio yield was 6.90% and the cost of total deposits was 2.18%.

Investments

At September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Carrying

Value Net

Unrealized

Loss Carrying

Value Net

Unrealized

Loss Carrying

Value Net

Unrealized

Loss Available-for-sale (AFS) $ 1,786,793 $ (122,158 ) $ 1,615,930 $ (172,734 ) $ 1,487,104 $ (235,013 ) Held-to-maturity (HTM) 851,647 (46,351 ) 772,648 (69,442 ) 730,655 (108,780 ) Total $ 2,638,440 $ (168,509 ) $ 2,388,578 $ (242,176 ) $ 2,217,759 $ (343,793 )

Investment securities totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $249.9 million from the linked quarter. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities3 was 9.26% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.82% at June 30, 2024.

______________________ 3 The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Loans

The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters:

At ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 C&I $ 2,145,286 $ 2,107,097 $ 2,263,817 $ 2,186,203 $ 2,020,303 CRE investor owned 2,346,575 2,308,926 2,280,990 2,291,660 2,260,220 CRE owner occupied 1,322,714 1,313,742 1,279,929 1,262,264 1,255,885 SBA loans* 1,272,679 1,269,145 1,274,780 1,281,632 1,309,497 Sponsor finance* 819,079 865,883 865,180 872,264 888,000 Life insurance premium financing* 1,030,273 996,154 1,003,597 956,162 928,486 Tax credits* 724,441 738,249 718,383 734,594 683,580 Residential real estate 346,460 339,889 354,615 359,957 364,618 Construction and land development 796,586 791,780 726,742 670,567 639,555 Other 275,799 269,142 260,459 268,815 266,676 Total loans $ 11,079,892 $ 11,000,007 $ 11,028,492 $ 10,884,118 $ 10,616,820 Quarterly loan yield 6.95 % 6.95 % 6.87 % 6.87 % 6.80 % Variable interest rate loans to total loans 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % *Specialty loan category

Loans totaled $11.1 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $79.9 million compared to the linked quarter. During the current quarter, C&I loans and CRE loans increased $38.2 million and $46.6 million, respectively. Average line utilization was approximately 44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 46% and 41% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Asset Quality

The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters:

At ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Nonperforming loans* $ 28,376 $ 39,384 $ 35,642 $ 43,728 $ 48,932 Other 4,516 8,746 8,466 5,736 6,933 Nonperforming assets* $ 32,892 $ 48,130 $ 44,108 $ 49,464 $ 55,865 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses $ 139,778 $ 139,464 $ 135,498 $ 134,771 $ 142,133 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.34 % Quarterly net charge-offs $ 3,850 $ 605 $ 5,864 $ 28,479 $ 6,856 *Guaranteed balances excluded $ 11,899 $ 12,933 $ 9,630 $ 10,682 $ 5,974

Nonperforming assets decreased $15.2 million and $23.0 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The decrease in nonperforming assets in the current quarter was primarily related to the sale of other real estate owned, the positive resolution on several loans, principal repayments and charge-offs in the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 14 basis points of average loans in the third quarter 2024, compared to 2 basis points in the linked quarter and 26 basis point in the prior year quarter.

The provision for credit losses totaled $4.1 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to $4.8 million and $8.0 million in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2024 was primarily related to charge-offs and updates to qualitative factors used in the allowance calculation.

Deposits

The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most recent five quarters:

At ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 3,934,245 $ 3,928,308 $ 3,805,334 $ 3,958,743 $ 3,852,486 Interest-bearing demand accounts 3,048,981 2,951,899 2,956,282 2,950,259 2,749,598 Money market and savings accounts 4,121,543 4,039,626 4,006,702 3,994,455 3,837,145 Brokered certificates of deposit 480,934 494,870 659,005 482,759 695,551 Other certificates of deposit 879,619 867,680 826,378 790,155 775,127 Total deposit portfolio $ 12,465,322 $ 12,282,383 $ 12,253,701 $ 12,176,371 $ 11,909,907 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 31.6 % 32.0 % 31.1 % 32.5 % 32.3 % Quarterly cost of deposits 2.18 % 2.16 % 2.13 % 2.03 % 1.84 %

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 were $12.5 billion, an increase of $182.9 million and $555.4 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Excluding brokered certificates of deposits, total deposits increased $196.9 million and $770.0 million, from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Reciprocal deposits, which are placed through third party programs to provide FDIC insurance on larger deposit relationships, totaled $1.2 billion at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Total estimated insured deposits,4 which includes collateralized deposits, reciprocal accounts and accounts that qualify for pass-through insurance, totaled $8.8 billion, or 70% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024 compared to $8.7 billion, or 71% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024.

__________________ 4 Estimated insured deposits is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Increase

(decrease) September 30,

2023 Increase

(decrease) Deposit service charges $ 4,649 $ 4,542 $ 107 2 % $ 4,187 $ 462 11 % Wealth management revenue 2,599 2,590 9 - % 2,614 (15 ) (1 )% Card services revenue 2,573 2,497 76 3 % 2,560 13 1 % Tax credit income (loss) 3,252 1,874 1,378 74 % (2,673 ) 5,925 222 % Other income 8,347 3,991 4,356 109 % 5,397 2,950 55 % Total noninterest income $ 21,420 $ 15,494 $ 5,926 38 % $ 12,085 $ 9,335 77 %

Total noninterest income was $21.4 million for the third quarter 2024, an increase of $5.9 million and $9.3 million from the linked and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to an increase in tax credit income from a positive change in credits carried at fair value, and a net gain on the sale of other real estate that is included in Other income. Tax credit income varies based on transaction volumes and fair value changes on credits carried at fair value.

The following table presents a comparative summary of the major components of other income for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Increase

(decrease) September 30,

2023 Increase

(decrease) Gain on sales of other real estate owned $ 3,159 $ - $ 3,159 100 % $ - $ 3,159 100 % BOLI 1,123 855 268 31 % 822 301 37 % Community development investments 1,177 381 796 209 % 338 839 248 % Private equity fund distributions 614 411 203 49 % 181 433 239 % Servicing fees 539 594 (55 ) (9 )% 701 (162 ) (23 )% Swap fees 17 217 (200 ) (92 )% 54 (37 ) (69 )% Gain on SBA loan sales - - - - % 1,514 (1,514 ) (100 )% Miscellaneous income 1,718 1,533 185 12 % 1,787 (69 ) (4 )% Total other income $ 8,347 $ 3,991 $ 4,356 109 % $ 5,397 $ 2,950 55 %

The increase in other income from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily driven by a $3.2 million net gain on the sale of other real estate in the third quarter 2024 and higher community development income. Community development income and private equity fund distributions are not consistent sources of income and fluctuate based on distributions from the underlying funds. The increase from the prior year quarter was partially offset by a decline in the gain on SBA loan sales that were transacted in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Increase

(decrease) September 30,

2023 Increase

(decrease) Employee compensation and benefits $ 45,359 $ 44,524 $ 835 2 % $ 40,771 $ 4,588 11 % Deposit costs 23,781 21,706 2,075 10 % 20,987 2,794 13 % Occupancy 4,372 4,197 175 4 % 4,198 174 4 % Core conversion expense 1,375 1,250 125 10 % - 1,375 100 % Other expense 23,120 22,340 780 3 % 22,688 432 2 % Total noninterest expense $ 98,007 $ 94,017 $ 3,990 4 % $ 88,644 $ 9,363 11 %

Employee compensation and benefits increased $0.8 million from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase in the number of work days in the quarter and the success in recruiting new relationship bankers. Deposit costs relate to certain specialized deposit businesses that receive an earnings credit allowance for deposit related expenses that are impacted by interest rates and average balances. Deposit costs increased $2.1 million from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $151.6 million in average deposit vertical balances from the linked quarter. Expenses related to the core system conversion for the current and linked quarters were $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, due to the continued progress on the project, which is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter 2024.

The increase in noninterest expense of $9.4 million from the prior year quarter was primarily due to an increase in the associate base, merit increases throughout 2023 and 2024, an increase in variable deposit costs due to higher earnings credit rates and average balances, and additional expenses incurred related to the core system conversion.

For the third quarter 2024, the core efficiency ratio5 was 58.4%, compared to 58.1% for the linked quarter and 56.2% for the prior year quarter.

___________________ 5 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 19.4%, compared to 20.5% and 21.7% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the linked and prior year quarters was driven by tax credit opportunities the Company has deployed as part of its tax planning strategy.

Capital

The following table presents total equity and various capital ratios for the most recent five quarters:

At ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024* June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Shareholders' equity $ 1,832,011 $ 1,755,273 $ 1,731,725 $ 1,716,068 $ 1,611,880 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.8 % 14.6 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.1 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.2 % 13.0 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.6 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.9 % 11.7 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.2 % Leverage ratio 11.2 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 11.0 % 10.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.50 % 9.18 % 9.01 % 8.96 % 8.51 % *Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary and subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Total equity was $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $76.7 million from the linked quarter. Tangible common book value per share was $37.26 at September 30, 2024, compared to $35.02 and $31.06 at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmark. Capital ratios for the current quarter are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides additional financial measures, such as tangible common equity, PPNR, ROATCE, core efficiency ratio, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, tangible book value per common share, estimated insured deposits and adjusted diluted earnings per share, in this release that are considered "non-GAAP financial measures." Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company considers its tangible common equity, PPNR, ROATCE, core efficiency ratio, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, tangible book value per common share, estimated insured deposits and adjusted diluted earnings per share, collectively "core performance measures," presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures exclude certain other income and expense items, such as the FDIC special assessment, core conversion expenses, merger-related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on the sale of other real estate owned and investment securities, that the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company's capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance and capital strength. The Company's management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company's operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. During the call, management will review the third quarter 2024 results and related matters. This press release as well as a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's website at www.enterprisebank.com under "Investor Relations" prior to the scheduled broadcast of the conference call. The call can be accessed via this same website page, or via telephone at 1-800-715-9871. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://bit.ly/EFSC3Q2024EarningsCallRegistration. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call's completion. The replay will be available for at least two weeks following the conference call.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $15.0 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "EFSC." Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.

Forward-looking Statements

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, liquidity, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and the impact of acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma", "pipeline" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses and grow the acquired operations, as well as credit risk, changes in the appraised valuation of real estate securing impaired loans, outcomes of litigation and other contingencies, exposure to general and local economic and market conditions, high unemployment rates, higher inflation and its impacts (including U.S. federal government measures to address higher inflation), U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth, risks associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates, our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity, consolidation in the banking industry, competition from banks and other financial institutions, the Company's ability to attract and retain relationship officers and other key personnel, burdens imposed by federal and state regulation, changes in legislative or regulatory requirements, as well as current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including rules and regulations relating to bank products and financial services, changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, changes in the method of determining LIBOR and the phase out of LIBOR, natural disasters, terrorist activities, war and geopolitical matters (including the war in Israel and potential for a broader regional conflict and the war in Ukraine and the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls in connection therewith), or pandemics, and their effects on economic and business environments in which we operate, including the related disruption to the financial market and other economic activity, and those factors and risks referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results.

For any forward-looking statements made in this press release or in any documents, EFSC claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, EFSC disclaims any obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) Quarter ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 143,469 $ 140,529 $ 137,728 $ 140,732 $ 141,639 $ 421,726 $ 421,860 Provision for credit losses 4,099 4,819 5,756 18,053 8,030 14,674 18,552 Noninterest income 21,420 15,494 12,158 25,452 12,085 49,072 43,273 Noninterest expense 98,007 94,017 93,501 92,603 88,644 285,525 255,583 Income before income tax expense 62,783 57,187 50,629 55,528 57,050 170,599 190,998 Income tax expense 12,198 11,741 10,228 10,999 12,385 34,167 41,468 Net income 50,585 45,446 40,401 44,529 44,665 136,432 149,530 Preferred stock dividends 938 937 938 937 938 2,813 2,813 Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,647 $ 44,509 $ 39,463 $ 43,592 $ 43,727 $ 133,619 $ 146,717 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.05 $ 1.16 $ 1.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.91 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 $ 1.29 $ 1.21 $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 1.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.90 Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.25 % 1.12 % 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.47 % Adjusted return on average assets1 1.32 % 1.27 % 1.14 % 1.28 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.46 % Return on average common equity1 11.40 % 10.68 % 9.52 % 10.94 % 11.00 % 10.55 % 12.73 % Adjusted return on average common equity1 11.09 % 10.90 % 9.70 % 11.35 % 11.00 % 10.58 % 12.69 % ROATCE1 14.55 % 13.77 % 12.31 % 14.38 % 14.49 % 13.56 % 16.90 % Adjusted ROATCE1 14.16 % 14.06 % 12.53 % 14.92 % 14.49 % 13.60 % 16.85 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.17 % 4.19 % 4.13 % 4.23 % 4.33 % 4.17 % 4.50 % Efficiency ratio 59.44 % 60.26 % 62.38 % 55.72 % 57.66 % 60.65 % 54.95 % Core efficiency ratio1 58.42 % 58.09 % 60.21 % 53.06 % 56.18 % 58.89 % 53.55 % Assets $ 14,954,125 $ 14,615,666 $ 14,613,338 $ 14,518,590 $ 14,025,042 Average assets $ 14,849,455 $ 14,646,381 $ 14,556,119 $ 14,332,804 $ 14,068,860 $ 14,684,589 $ 13,627,448 Period end common shares outstanding 37,184 37,344 37,515 37,416 37,385 Dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 37.26 $ 35.02 $ 34.21 $ 33.85 $ 31.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.50 % 9.18 % 9.01 % 8.96 % 8.51 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets2 14.8 % 14.6 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.1 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP. 2Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary and subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 INCOME STATEMENTS NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 216,304 $ 211,644 $ 207,723 $ 207,083 $ 200,906 $ 635,671 $ 557,836 Interest expense 72,835 71,115 69,995 66,351 59,267 213,945 135,976 Net interest income 143,469 140,529 137,728 140,732 141,639 421,726 421,860 Provision for credit losses 4,099 4,819 5,756 18,053 8,030 14,674 18,552 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 139,370 135,710 131,972 122,679 133,609 407,052 403,308 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 4,649 4,542 4,423 4,334 4,187 13,614 12,225 Wealth management revenue 2,599 2,590 2,544 2,428 2,614 7,733 7,602 Card services revenue 2,573 2,497 2,412 2,666 2,560 7,482 7,362 Tax credit income (loss) 3,252 1,874 (2,190 ) 9,688 (2,673 ) 2,936 (492 ) Other income 8,347 3,991 4,969 6,336 5,397 17,307 16,576 Total noninterest income 21,420 15,494 12,158 25,452 12,085 49,072 43,273 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits 45,359 44,524 45,262 39,651 40,771 135,145 124,915 Deposit costs 23,781 21,706 20,277 21,606 20,987 65,764 50,688 Occupancy 4,372 4,197 4,326 4,313 4,198 12,895 12,213 FDIC special assessment - - 625 2,412 - 625 - Core conversion expense 1,375 1,250 350 - - 2,975 - Other expense 23,120 22,340 22,661 24,621 22,688 68,121 67,767 Total noninterest expense 98,007 94,017 93,501 92,603 88,644 285,525 255,583 Income before income tax expense 62,783 57,187 50,629 55,528 57,050 170,599 190,998 Income tax expense 12,198 11,741 10,228 10,999 12,385 34,167 41,468 Net income $ 50,585 $ 45,446 $ 40,401 $ 44,529 $ 44,665 $ 136,432 $ 149,530 Preferred stock dividends 938 937 938 937 938 2,813 2,813 Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,647 $ 44,509 $ 39,463 $ 43,592 $ 43,727 $ 133,619 $ 146,717 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ 1.19 $ 1.05 $ 1.16 $ 1.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.93 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.05 $ 1.16 $ 1.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.91

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) At ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 210,984 $ 176,698 $ 157,697 $ 193,275 $ 190,806 Interest-earning deposits 218,919 219,342 215,951 243,610 184,245 Debt and equity investments 2,714,194 2,460,549 2,443,977 2,434,902 2,279,578 Loans held for sale 304 606 610 359 212 Loans 11,079,892 11,000,007 11,028,492 10,884,118 10,616,820 Allowance for credit losses (139,778 ) (139,464 ) (135,498 ) (134,771 ) (142,133 ) Total loans, net 10,940,114 10,860,543 10,892,994 10,749,347 10,474,687 Fixed assets, net 44,368 44,831 44,382 42,681 41,268 Goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 Intangible assets, net 9,400 10,327 11,271 12,318 13,425 Other assets 450,678 477,606 481,292 476,934 475,657 Total assets $ 14,954,125 $ 14,615,666 $ 14,613,338 $ 14,518,590 $ 14,025,042 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,934,245 $ 3,928,308 $ 3,805,334 $ 3,958,743 $ 3,852,486 Interest-bearing deposits 8,531,077 8,354,075 8,448,367 8,217,628 8,057,421 Total deposits 12,465,322 12,282,383 12,253,701 12,176,371 11,909,907 Subordinated debentures and notes 156,407 156,265 156,124 155,984 155,844 FHLB advances 150,000 78,000 125,000 - - Other borrowings 170,815 178,269 195,246 297,829 182,372 Other liabilities 179,570 165,476 151,542 172,338 165,039 Total liabilities 13,122,114 12,860,393 12,881,613 12,802,522 12,413,162 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 Common stock 372 373 375 374 374 Additional paid-in capital 992,642 994,116 995,969 995,208 992,044 Retained earnings 845,844 810,935 778,784 749,513 715,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,835 ) (122,139 ) (115,391 ) (101,015 ) (167,829 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,832,011 1,755,273 1,731,725 1,716,068 1,611,880 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,954,125 $ 14,615,666 $ 14,613,338 $ 14,518,590 $ 14,025,042

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 2 $ 10,954,063 $ 567,687 6.92% $ 10,203,291 $ 503,458 6.60% Securities2 2,433,659 60,851 3.34 2,296,485 52,743 3.07 Interest-earning deposits 332,409 13,306 5.35 206,110 7,799 5.06 Total interest-earning assets 13,720,131 641,844 6.25 12,705,886 564,000 5.93 Noninterest-earning assets 964,458 921,562 Total assets $ 14,684,589 $ 13,627,448 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 2,964,667 $ 57,415 2.59% $ 2,462,988 $ 29,728 1.61% Money market accounts 3,462,993 96,777 3.73 2,942,970 62,397 2.83 Savings accounts 573,853 983 0.23 688,157 707 0.14 Certificates of deposit 1,374,176 44,441 4.32 1,139,489 28,555 3.35 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,375,689 199,616 3.18 7,233,604 121,387 2.24 Subordinated debentures and notes 156,188 7,863 6.72 155,633 7,306 6.28 FHLB advances 39,427 1,649 5.59 73,020 2,752 5.04 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 167,939 4,422 3.52 174,783 2,422 1.85 Other borrowings 38,381 395 1.37 79,396 2,109 3.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,777,624 213,945 3.26 7,716,436 135,976 2.36 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 3,982,015 4,178,038 Other liabilities 161,033 119,883 Total liabilities 12,920,672 12,014,357 Shareholders' equity 1,763,917 1,613,091 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,684,589 $ 13,627,448 Total net interest income $ 427,899 $ 428,024 Net interest margin 4.17% 4.50% 1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes net loan fees of $7.2 million and $10.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. 2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of approximately 25%. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $6.2 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) At or for the quarter ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 4,628,488 $ 4,619,448 $ 4,766,310 $ 4,672,559 $ 4,448,535 Commercial real estate 4,915,176 4,856,751 4,804,803 4,803,571 4,794,355 Construction real estate 896,325 893,672 820,416 760,425 723,796 Residential real estate 355,279 351,934 367,218 372,188 376,120 Other 284,624 278,202 269,745 275,375 274,014 Total loans $ 11,079,892 $ 11,000,007 $ 11,028,492 $ 10,884,118 $ 10,616,820 DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 3,934,245 $ 3,928,308 $ 3,805,334 $ 3,958,743 $ 3,852,486 Interest-bearing demand accounts 3,048,981 2,951,899 2,956,282 2,950,259 2,749,598 Money market and savings accounts 4,121,543 4,039,626 4,006,702 3,994,455 3,837,145 Brokered certificates of deposit 480,934 494,870 659,005 482,759 695,551 Other certificates of deposit 879,619 867,680 826,378 790,155 775,127 Total deposits $ 12,465,322 $ 12,282,383 $ 12,253,701 $ 12,176,371 $ 11,909,907 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans $ 10,971,575 $ 10,962,488 $ 10,927,932 $ 10,685,961 $ 10,521,966 Securities 2,503,124 2,396,519 2,400,571 2,276,915 2,302,850 Interest-earning assets 13,877,631 13,684,459 13,596,571 13,383,638 13,160,587 Assets 14,849,455 14,646,381 14,556,119 14,332,804 14,068,860 Deposits 12,546,086 12,344,253 12,180,703 12,163,346 11,922,534 Shareholders' equity 1,804,369 1,748,240 1,738,698 1,652,882 1,648,605 Tangible common equity1 1,357,362 1,300,305 1,289,776 1,202,872 1,197,486 YIELDS (tax equivalent) Loans 6.95 % 6.95 % 6.87 % 6.87 % 6.80 % Securities 3.40 3.35 3.27 3.20 3.11 Interest-earning assets 6.26 6.28 6.20 6.20 6.12 Interest-bearing deposits 3.22 3.19 3.14 3.03 2.77 Deposits 2.18 2.16 2.13 2.03 1.84 Subordinated debentures and notes 6.86 6.91 6.40 6.30 6.28 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 3.01 3.52 3.80 3.06 2.76 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.28 3.26 3.22 3.09 2.84 Net interest margin 4.17 4.19 4.13 4.23 4.33 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 3,850 $ 605 $ 5,864 $ 28,479 $ 6,856 Nonperforming loans 28,376 39,384 35,642 43,728 48,932 Classified assets 179,883 169,822 185,150 185,389 184,393 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding guaranteed loans 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 492.6 % 354.1 % 380.2 % 308.2 % 290.5 % Net charge-offs to average loans -annualized 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.22 % 1.06 % 0.26 % WEALTH MANAGEMENT Trust assets under management $ 2,499,807 $ 2,367,409 $ 2,352,902 $ 2,235,073 $ 2,129,408 SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 47.33 $ 45.08 $ 44.24 $ 43.94 $ 41.19 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 37.26 $ 35.02 $ 34.21 $ 33.85 $ 31.06 Market value per share $ 51.26 $ 40.91 $ 40.56 $ 44.65 $ 37.50 Period end common shares outstanding 37,184 37,344 37,515 37,416 37,385 Average basic common shares 37,337 37,485 37,490 37,421 37,405 Average diluted common shares 37,483 37,540 37,597 37,554 37,520 CAPITAL Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets2 14.8 % 14.6 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.1 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets2 13.2 % 13.0 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.6 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets2 11.9 % 11.7 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.50 % 9.18 % 9.01 % 8.96 % 8.51 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP. 2Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary and subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter ended Nine months ended ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO Net interest income (GAAP) $ 143,469 $ 140,529 $ 137,728 $ 140,732 $ 141,639 $ 421,726 $ 421,860 Tax-equivalent adjustment 2,086 2,047 2,040 1,915 2,061 6,173 6,164 Noninterest income (GAAP) 21,420 15,494 12,158 25,452 12,085 49,072 43,273 Less gain on sale of investment securities - - - 220 - - 381 Less gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned 3,159 - (2 ) - - 3,157 187 Core revenue (non-GAAP) 163,816 158,070 151,928 167,879 155,785 473,814 470,729 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 98,007 94,017 93,501 92,603 88,644 285,525 255,583 Less FDIC special assessment - - 625 2,412 - 625 - Less core conversion expense 1,375 1,250 350 - - 2,975 - Less amortization on intangibles 927 944 1,047 1,108 1,118 2,918 3,493 Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 95,705 $ 91,823 $ 91,479 $ 89,083 $ 87,526 $ 279,007 $ 252,090 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.42 % 58.09 % 60.21 % 53.06 % 56.18 % 58.89 % 53.55 %

Quarter ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AND TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,832,011 $ 1,755,273 $ 1,731,725 $ 1,716,068 $ 1,611,880 Less preferred stock 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 Less goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 Less intangible assets 9,400 10,327 11,271 12,318 13,425 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,385,459 $ 1,307,794 $ 1,283,302 $ 1,266,598 $ 1,161,303 Less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, after tax 34,856 52,220 47,822 41,038 81,367 Tangible common equity adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities (non-GAAP) $ 1,350,603 $ 1,255,574 $ 1,235,480 $ 1,225,560 $ 1,079,936 Common shares outstanding 37,184 37,344 37,515 37,416 37,385 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 37.26 $ 35.02 $ 34.21 $ 33.85 $ 31.06 Total assets (GAAP) $ 14,954,125 $ 14,615,666 $ 14,613,338 $ 14,518,590 $ 14,025,042 Less goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 Less intangible assets 9,400 10,327 11,271 12,318 13,425 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,579,561 $ 14,240,175 $ 14,236,903 $ 14,141,108 $ 13,646,453 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.50 % 9.18 % 9.01 % 8.96 % 8.51 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities (non-GAAP) 9.26 % 8.82 % 8.68 % 8.67 % 7.91 %