SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that its previously established talent-centric entertainment company (the "Company") will be named "Initial Group." Concurrent with this announcement, leading Hollywood literary management firm Grandview ("Grandview") has been acquired and will be combined under the banner of Untitled Entertainment ("Untitled"), the Company's first investment in June 2024. This transaction significantly bolsters Untitled's scale and capabilities in literary representation, while empowering the current Grandview team as they join Untitled and the broader Initial Group platform.

Untitled's Founding Partners, Jason Weinberg and Stephanie Simon, will be joined by newly named Managing Partners Jeff Silver and Matt Rosen, who co-founded Grandview. In addition, Grandview's Merideth Bajana, Jeremy Platt, and Ben Rowe will join Untitled Partners Evan Hainey, Elise Konialian, Jennifer Levine, Jason Newman, Steven Nossokoff, and Alissa Vradenburg.

"Today's announcement underscores the strength of our growing platform and our ability to attract the most visionary representatives in the entertainment industry," said Michel Pratte, Initial Group CEO. "In partnership with TPG and Jason, Stephanie, and the entire Untitled team, I am excited to welcome Matt, Jeff, and the Grandview family to the Initial Group."

"In partnering with TPG and Michel earlier this year, we identified an opportunity that will allow us to expand our client offerings and develop new avenues for collaboration," said Weinberg and Simon. "In Matt and Jeff, we found industry leaders in literary management, combined with a robust and exciting culture that they have fostered and that has attracted some of the most forward-thinking representatives over the past decade. We are excited to collaborate with the entire Grandview team and client roster in the years ahead."

"Ten years ago, we started Grandview to build a home for artists and those who represent them," added Silver and Rosen. "We are incredibly proud of the culture that we've created, the support we've received from the community, and the storytellers that we've worked with - the leading voices of their generation. Our guiding principles have always been Talent, Ambition, and Character. Jason and Stephanie have built Untitled from these shared ideals, and their commitment to their clients and colleagues is inspiring. We are so excited to be joining forces with them, alongside Michel and Eric Taitz, who are wonderful champions of artists, and who will continue to be outstanding architects of Initial Group."

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Initial Group. Eisner LLP and Venable LLP served as legal advisor to Grandview. LionTree Advisors acted as financial advisor to Grandview.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $229 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Initial Group

Initial Group is a TPG-backed global entertainment company that partners with visionary representative and generational talent to shape culture and commerce. Through a deep understanding of identity, influence and impact, Initial crafts high value opportunities in a dynamic media landscape.

About Untitled Entertainment

Untitled Entertainment is a leading Hollywood talent management company with a 25-year track record representing many of the entertainment industry's most successful and celebrated talent, working in all areas of the industry including film, TV, theater, fashion, digital media, and music.

About Grandview

Grandview is the highest regarded Literary Management Company in the media space. The company began in 2014 and was co-founded by Matt Rosen and Jeff Silver. Merideth Bajana was the first employee of the company in 2014 and was named Partner in 2020. Ben Rowe and Jeremy Platt joined the company as Partners in 2018.

Contacts

Media Contact

TPG

Julia Sottosanti

media@tpg.com

Business Inquiries

info@theinitialgroup.com