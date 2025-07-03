

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) announced it has closed its transaction to sell its entire remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG.



In September 2024, AT&T agreed to sell its majority interest in DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC to TPG, which holds the minority interest, for which AT&T expected to receive approximately $7.6 billion in cash payments from DIRECTV and the buyer through 2029.



