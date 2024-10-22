

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus Plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Alison Henriksen, has informed the Board of her intention to retire. She will remain in her existing role until July 31, 2025.



'The Board has initiated a comprehensive search for Alison's successor and will provide an update once this process has concluded,' the company said in a statement.



