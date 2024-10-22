

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained somewhat more negative in October, mainly due to a slight deterioration in willingness to buy, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped marginally to -22 in October from -21 in September. Further, the indicator in June was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among components, the economic climate sub-indicator remained stable at -37.0. Consumers' assessment of the economic situation in the past twelve months deteriorated, while their opinion regarding the economic situation in the coming twelve months improved marginally. .



The index measuring willingness to buy dropped to -12 in October from -11 a month ago. However, consumers found the time for making major purchases somewhat less unfavorable than in September.



