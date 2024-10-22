Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: 879309 | ISIN: NL0000379121
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 07:22 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Randstad N.V.: Q3 2024: operational discipline and strategic progress

highlights

• -5.9% Q3 2024 org. revenue growth (Q3 2023 -7.3%) • € 196m Q3 2024 underlying EBITA (Q3 2023 € 273m) • 3.3% Q3 2024 underlying EBITA margin (Q3 2023 4.4%) • € 6,015m Q3 2024 revenues (Q3 2023 € 6,260m) • € 167m Q3 2024 operating profit (Q3 2023 € 245m) • € 106m Q3 2024 net income (Q3 2023 € 170m)

CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "Whilst the challenging macroeconomic environment persisted over the quarter, trading conditions stabilized across some of our markets. We have continued to focus on execution and operational discipline, balancing field capacity with strategic investments in growth segments and our Partner For Talent strategy."

"In line with this, we are excited to announce the acquisition of a leading digital healthcare marketplace, Zorgwerk, in the Netherlands, to further strengthen our position in the healthcare and care industry. We look forward to welcoming the Zorgwerk team and its extensive network of qualified and dedicated professionals to Randstad."


"Finally, this is the first set of results since the passing of our founder Frits Goldschmeding. Frits was an iconic entrepreneur who put people at the heart of everything. We will continue to grow and innovate Randstad in Frits' spirit and in line with our core values as defined by him: 'to know, to serve, to trust'."

For full results:
https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/

Steven Vriesendorp - investors and analysts
steven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529

Randstad press office
press@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
