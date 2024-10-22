Randstad N.V.: Randstad to acquire Zorgwerk in the Netherlands

Acquisition strengthens Randstad's position as a leading talent provider in the growing healthcare and care sector.Randstad NV, the world's leading talent company, announces its intention to acquire Zorgwerk, a leading digital healthcare marketplace in the Netherlands to strengthen its specialized offering in the healthcare and care sector.Zorgwerk is a healthcare and care talent provider recognized for its innovative approach to serving the talent needs of clients in the healthcare, social assistance and childcare sectors. Its business model is underpinned by a digital marketplace that efficiently matches healthcare and care professionals to the current demand but also prepares its 75,000 healthcare and care professionals for the future through skilling and development.Demand for specialized healthcare and care talent continues to grow in the Netherlands, with 1 in 7 people currently working in the ecosystem and it's estimated to grow to 1 in 4 by 2040 as a response to the needs of an aging population. Healthcare and care providers use Zorgwerk to meet their talent demands which span from emergency replacements to long-term positions. Its healthcare and care professionals have real-time access to the digital platform so they are empowered to choose when and where they work."We are excited to welcome the Zorgwerk team and its extensive network of qualified and dedicated healthcare and care professionals to Randstad. As part of our strategy, we are focused on growing segments and leveraging digital marketplaces to create more personalized and efficient engagements with clients and talent. By combining Randstad and Zorgwerk we can serve the broadest set of needs of our healthcare clients, across all types of work arrangements, to help address the critical challenges of the healthcare and care industry where talent scarcity is most pronounced." - Sander van 't Noordende, CEO Randstad"With Randstad, we have found a strong partner who supports our growth ambitions. Our culture revolves around talent and clients, with innovation and the improvement of our business processes at the core. This combination will allow us to build a leading and respected position in the healthcare talent industry. Together with Randstad, I see great potential to further enhance our strategy, accelerate our growth and offer great advantages to society." - Daniëlle van der Burg, CEO ZorgwerkThe transaction is subject to consultation with employee representative bodies and its completion is subject to clearance by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). Parties aim to complete the transaction in the coming period.about randstad.Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.about Zorgwerk.Zorgwerk specializes in mediating talents for the healthcare and care industry. With 26 years of experience, we have established ourselves as a national player in the industry. Operating from a single office in Rotterdam, Zorgwerk serves multiple sectors, including homecare, elderly care, disability care, mental health care, childcare, social welfare and hospitals.With a wide array of job roles and over 1 million talent matches per year, Zorgwerk ensures that the right talents are placed in the right positions at the right time, whether for same-day short-term assignments or long-term placements. Additionally, Zorgwerk runs an in-house academy to empower our talents. Zorgwerk contributes to both the healthcare industry and society with power and love.