

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG said, according to preliminary figures, earnings before taxes in the third quarter are expected to be considerably below those of the previous year and also under Bechtle's own market expectations, primarily as a result of the continuing reluctance to invest-especially among SMEs-with Bechtle's most important markets in Germany and France. The Executive Board no longer expects to achieve the adjusted forecast announced on 18 July 2024. The company will not be publishing a new forecast for the remaining weeks of fiscal 2024.



Preliminary third quarter revenue climbed approximately 2% to some 1.51 billion euros. Earnings before taxes declined to 78 million euros from 93.9 million euros.



