

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $226 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $2.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $2.488 billion from $2.295 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $226 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.99 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.488 Bln vs. $2.295 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News