

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $55.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $131.4 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $199.8 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.515 billion from $1.442 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $55.0 Mln. vs. $131.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.515 Bln vs. $1.442 Bln last year.



