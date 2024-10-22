

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, who campaigned Monday for Kamala Harris, said Republican women can vote for the Democratic presidential nominee and they don't need to tell anyone about it.



Former Rep. Liz Cheney, who last month endorsed Harris for president, appeared at three 'moderated conversations' with the Vice President in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.



Speaking in a Detroit suburb, sitting aside Harris, Cheney told Republican voters who feared backlash if they take a public stance against Donald Trump: 'I would just remind people, if you're at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody. There will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5.'



Cheney who condemned her party for covering up for Trump over the attack on the US Capitol, said, 'I believe so strongly, that in this election . we need to elect the person who is the responsible adult.'



'Everyone who watched January 6th knows what Donald Trump is willing to do.' she said responding to a question by moderator Maria Shriver.



I believe that every one of us in this election has a duty and an obligation to do what we know is right for the country, and that's to support Vice President Harris.



Trying to expose Trump's weaknesses in foreign policy, Cheney said, 'Our adversaries know that they can play Donald Trump. They absolutely know that they can play him. And we simply can't afford to take that risk.



Referring to the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade ruling that curtailed women's abortion rights, Cheney said in Waukesha County, outside Milwaukee, 'I have been very troubled, deeply troubled by what I have watched happen in so many states. I have been troubled by the extent to which you have women who, as the vice president said, in some cases, have died, who can't get medical treatment that they need because providers are worried about criminal liability.'



According to a recent poll by New York Times/Siena College poll, Harris has a 16 point lead over Trump among women voters, by 56 percent to 40 percent. Trump has 53 percent support among men against Harris' 42 percent.



Monday, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina, addressing a rally with faith leaders.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News