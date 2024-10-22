Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work has commenced on the Kenbridge Nickel Project all season access road. Located in the Kenora Mining District, the Kenbridge site access road will be approximately 13.7 kms long, initiating from Maybrun Road, accessed from the Kings Highway 71 from Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. has commenced an initial 5.8 kilometers of road work, that encompasses brushing, ditching, culvert installation, and gravelling. As a significant additional initiative, the Company wishes to announce that it has completed the installation of a temporary 50-foot span, steel structure bridge over the Atikwa River. The Atikwa River bridge installation will enable safe and reliable passage of personnel and equipment to the Kenbridge Project and it will also give the First Nations' communities, the same safe and reliable access to lands beyond the Atikwa Lake area.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "Road work continues, and we are pleased with our initial 5.8 kms of progress and with the Atikwa River bridge installation. Our goal is to safely access the Kenbridge Nickel Project, our facilities and 622-meter shaft by road. Being able to efficiently drive to the project and trailer heavy equipment to site is game changing for project economics." Appleby concludes, "Project efficiencies translate to lower overall costs and Tartisan Nickel will provide an additional road update in the coming weeks of 2024."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project in northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 121,969,004 shares outstanding (127,469,004 fully diluted).

