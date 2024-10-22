CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Secures Breakthrough Walmart Marketplace Approval for 3000MG Pain Relief Cream, Setting the Stage for Unprecedented Growth

Walmart's market cap as of September 2024 is $635.50 billion, making it the 13th most valuable company in the world. This partnership offers CBD Life Sciences unprecedented exposure on a global retail platform.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) proudly announces a monumental step forward in its rapid growth trajectory-approval to sell its signature 3000MG Pain Relief Cream on Walmart Marketplace. This landmark achievement not only marks a new era of accessibility for consumers but also signals CBD Life Sciences' aggressive push to dominate the multibillion-dollar CBD market. With more top-selling products set to launch on Walmart's expansive e-commerce platform, CBDL is well-positioned to drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

A Major Milestone in CBDL's Market Strategy

Walmart Marketplace approval represents a significant leap forward in CBDL's mission to bring cutting-edge, scientifically formulated CBD products to the mass market. The company's 3000MG Pain Relief Cream is a high-demand item, offering one of the most potent and effective topical solutions available for chronic pain, muscle aches, and joint discomfort. Boasting the maximum concentration of CBD, this product is specifically designed to offer rapid, long-lasting relief, making it a go-to option for consumers seeking natural alternatives to traditional pain management.

"This approval from Walmart Marketplace is a game-changer for our company and our customers," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBDL. "Our 3000MG Pain Relief Cream is formulated with nanotechnology to enhance bioavailability and absorption, ensuring faster and more effective pain relief. Bringing this product to Walmart's vast customer base allows us to meet increasing demand for natural, safe, and potent solutions to pain management."

The Explosive Growth of CBD: A Market Primed for Opportunity

The global CBD industry is in the midst of unprecedented growth, with the market projected to reach $47.22 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2023 to 2030. Pain relief remains one of the most common reasons people turn to CBD, with studies showing that 62% of CBD users report its effectiveness in alleviating pain. In the U.S. alone, it's estimated that chronic pain affects 50 million adults, underscoring the vast market opportunity for CBDL's innovative solutions.

CBD Life Sciences' relentless focus on product development and scientific innovation has already generated remarkable results. Since February 2024, the company has achieved a revenue increase of 1405.46%, positioning it among the fastest-growing CBD companies in the industry. This Walmart Marketplace approval is expected to accelerate that growth even further, as CBDL continues to secure key distribution channels that bring its top-tier products directly to consumers.

Aggressive Expansion Strategy: More Products, More Opportunities

In addition to the 3000MG Pain Relief Cream, CBDL has plans to introduce several more of its best-selling products to Walmart Marketplace in the coming months, further expanding its presence in the retail sector. With each new product launch, the company is set to capture a larger share of the booming CBD market while delivering on its commitment to boost shareholder returns.

"This is just the beginning," Nelson continued. "Our approval for the Walmart Marketplace not only enhances our ability to reach millions of new customers but also reinforces our commitment to increasing revenue, building brand awareness, and consistently delivering shareholder value. As we continue to innovate and expand our product lines, we expect to see significant growth in our market share, revenue streams, and overall industry impact."

Commitment to Shareholder Value and Long-Term Success

CBD Life Sciences has long maintained a focus on delivering exceptional value to its shareholders. By securing distribution on Walmart Marketplace, the company is reinforcing its long-term growth strategy and demonstrating its commitment to becoming a leader in the CBD industry. As CBDL expands its product offerings and strengthens its retail partnerships, investors can expect continued strong performance and value creation.

"We understand the importance of building trust with our shareholders and investors," added Nelson. "Every milestone we achieve, including this Walmart Marketplace launch, reflects our dedication to transparency, growth, and long-term profitability. As we continue to expand our product portfolio and retail footprint, we're focused on driving results that benefit all stakeholders."

A Bright Future for CBD Life Sciences

The approval to sell CBD Life Sciences' 3000MG Pain Relief Cream on Walmart Marketplace is a key component of the company's larger vision: to become a household name in the wellness industry. With aggressive growth strategies, innovative product formulations, and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers, CBDL is poised to lead the CBD revolution. This latest achievement sets the stage for exciting developments in the months ahead as the company continues to add more top-tier products to Walmart's platform and beyond.

For more information about CBD Life Sciences, Inc. and its product offerings, visit www.thecbdvault.com

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is a leading innovator in the CBD and wellness industry, committed to creating high-quality, scientifically backed products that promote health and well-being. From pain relief to overall wellness, CBD Life Sciences strives to deliver top-tier solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

