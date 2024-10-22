Anzeige
WKN: A3CVYJ | ISIN: US90177C1018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.10.24
21:32 Uhr
0,459 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Present at ThinkEquity Conference in New York City on October 30

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced its participation and presentation at the ThinkEquity Conference being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York on October 30, 2024.

Representing Twin Vee at the ThinkEquity Conference will be Joseph Visconti, Twin Vee's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Michael P. Dickerson, the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. They are scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 30, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Twin Vee, please contact your ThinkEquity representative. Interested investors can also register to attend here.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit AquaSport on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch Twin Vee and AquaSport's Legacy of Boat Building Excellence on YouTube.

Watch the Twin Vee team talk about the development of the GFX-2 on YouTube.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. For more information, visit think-equity.com.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
