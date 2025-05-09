OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) is up over 72% at $4.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is up over 36% at $4.57. PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is up over 20% at $4.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 18% at $110.00. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is up over 18% at $10.32. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is up over 14% at $68.60. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is up over 13% at $31.53. Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) is up over 12% at $31.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) is up over 11% at $22.75. Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) is up over 6% at $8.43.In the RedJade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO) is down over 44% at $5.00. Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is down over 40% at $4.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is down over 35% at $2.03. NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) is down over 24% at $5.00. Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX) is down over 23% at $3.25. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is down over 19% at $4.28. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 19% at $3.56. ModivCare Inc. (MODV) is down over 17% at $1.11. DocGo Inc. (DCGO) is down over 13% at $2.02. FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is down over 11% at $4.47.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX