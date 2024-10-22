Cemex Ventures: Construction Startup Competition 2024 Names the Eight Startup Winners Revolutionizing the Construction Industry

The hosts of the competition - venture capital and construction companies Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, Leonard by VINCI, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble and Zacua Ventures - have named the eight winning startup solutions advancing innovation in the construction sector .

The eight startup winners will compete for the gold, silver and bronze medals at Pitch Day, taking place at Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas on November 12, 2024.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Today the partners of Construction Startup Competition 2024, Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, Leonard by VINCI, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble and Zacua Ventures, have announced the most promising startup solutions from this year's competition with the potential to transform the construction industry.





The annual competition, now in its eighth edition, received a large number of startup applications from over 70 countries. Startup solutions were categorized into four focus areas that correspond to current pain points in the construction value chain: Green Construction (sustainability), Enhanced Productivity (efficiency), Construction Supply Chain (timeliness), and Future of Construction (disruption). The most promising startup solutions from each focus area were named Construction Startup Competition 2024's champions: GScan [Estonia], Kaya AI [US], KRAAFT [France], MIXTERESTING GmbH [Austria], Raise Robotics [US], revitalyze [Austria], Sodex Innovations GmbH [Austria] and Trunk Tools [US].

The eight aforementioned winners will advance to the competition's final milestone, Pitch Day 2024,and present their solutionsto executive representatives from the competition's partner companies, industry investors and potential business partners at Trimble Dimensions User Conference on November 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The three startups with the best pitches will receive cash prizes, be named the gold, silver and bronze medalists, and continue to be evaluated for potential partnership opportunities with the host companies.

Over the last eight years, Construction Startup Competition has been a launching pad for more than 3,500 startups to network, validate their solutions through pilots and deployment projects, gain industry recognition, and facilitate fundraising with the mission to advance innovation in construction and promote the adoption of startup technologies.

As the construction sector undergoes a technological revolution, the competition hosts are saying to startups, "Let's build something bigger together!" Contech & Cleantech startups looking to meet with investors, pilot their solutions and make a significant impact in the construction industry can join the competition partners and winners at Trimble Dimensions User Conference.

View the original press release on newswire.com.