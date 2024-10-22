Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912286 | ISIN: MXP225611567 | Ticker-Symbol: CEXB
Frankfurt
21.10.24
09:04 Uhr
0,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
CEMEX SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEMEX SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5200,56016:10
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 14:29 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cemex Ventures: Construction Startup Competition 2024 Names the Eight Startup Winners Revolutionizing the Construction Industry

  • The hosts of the competition - venture capital and construction companies Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, Leonard by VINCI, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble and Zacua Ventures - have named the eight winning startup solutions advancing innovation in the construction sector.

  • The eight startup winners will compete for the gold, silver and bronze medals at Pitch Day, taking place at Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas on November 12, 2024.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Today the partners of Construction Startup Competition 2024, Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, Leonard by VINCI, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble and Zacua Ventures, have announced the most promising startup solutions from this year's competition with the potential to transform the construction industry.

CSC2024_LOGO

CSC2024_LOGO
Construction Startup Competition LOGO



The annual competition, now in its eighth edition, received a large number of startup applications from over 70 countries. Startup solutions were categorized into four focus areas that correspond to current pain points in the construction value chain: Green Construction (sustainability), Enhanced Productivity (efficiency), Construction Supply Chain (timeliness), and Future of Construction (disruption). The most promising startup solutions from each focus area were named Construction Startup Competition 2024's champions: GScan [Estonia], Kaya AI [US], KRAAFT [France], MIXTERESTING GmbH [Austria], Raise Robotics [US], revitalyze [Austria], Sodex Innovations GmbH [Austria] and Trunk Tools [US].

The eight aforementioned winners will advance to the competition's final milestone, Pitch Day 2024,and present their solutionsto executive representatives from the competition's partner companies, industry investors and potential business partners at Trimble Dimensions User Conference on November 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The three startups with the best pitches will receive cash prizes, be named the gold, silver and bronze medalists, and continue to be evaluated for potential partnership opportunities with the host companies.

Over the last eight years, Construction Startup Competition has been a launching pad for more than 3,500 startups to network, validate their solutions through pilots and deployment projects, gain industry recognition, and facilitate fundraising with the mission to advance innovation in construction and promote the adoption of startup technologies.

As the construction sector undergoes a technological revolution, the competition hosts are saying to startups, "Let's build something bigger together!" Contech & Cleantech startups looking to meet with investors, pilot their solutions and make a significant impact in the construction industry can join the competition partners and winners at Trimble Dimensions User Conference.

Contact Information

Paloma Hernandez
Communication & Marketing
paloma.hernandez@cemexventures.com

SOURCE: Cemex Ventures

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.