LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE forges landmark strategic partnership with Cemex for industrial Carbon Capture deployment

FDE forges landmark strategic partnership with Cemex

for industrial Carbon Capture deployment

Pontpierre, France, June 25th, 2025 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a leading carbon-negative energy producer, today announces a strategic partnership with Cemex, a global building materials company through their subsidiary CEMEX INNOVATION HOLDING Ltd. FDE will deploy its proprietary cryogenic carbon capture technology (Cryo Pur) to decarbonize industrial flue gases emissions, marking a significant step in its contribution towards a Net Zero economy.

This collaboration extends Cryo Pur's proven expertise in biogas upgrading and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production, which successfully integrates food-grade CO 2 capture with zero methane slip. Built upon eight major families of international patents, Cryo Pur's innovative technology is now set to accelerate CO 2 capture in heavy industry.

Pioneering Circular Carbon Utilization in Cement Production

FDE will first build and test a 4,000 Nm³/h pilot unit at its Avion site in France. This initial phase will optimize operational parameters across diverse flue gas compositions, ensuring robust performance before using the unit to one of Cemex sites.

A key differentiator of the Cryo Pur system is its exclusive reliance on electricity, eliminating the need for thermal energy and enabling integration with renewable power sources. The captured CO 2 will be innovatively utilized in Cemex's "denitrification" cement production, establishing a truly circular economy model. This groundbreaking sequestration method transforms the cement industry into an active participant in the energy transition, moving beyond its traditional role as a carbon emitter.

This pilot project has already garnered significant support, securing around €2 M support from ADEME through its DEMIBAC (DEMonstration et appropriation par les Industriels de solutions de production BAs Carbone) initiative, underscoring government confidence in this critical industrial decarbonization technology.

Upon successful completion, this advanced unit will be replicated to address 40,000 Nm³/h of flue gases processing at Cemex's Polish facilities. The system will produce food-grade quality liquid CO 2 while simultaneously eliminating harmful NOx and SOx emissions and generating a potential of €8-10 M yearly revenues from 2028 onwards.

Once fully developed, the objectives of Cemex and FDE is to rollout this technology across the European cement plants owned by Cemex, with exclusivity on the Cryo Pur technology for Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom in exchange of a €20 M investment option from Cemex into Cryo Pur.

A Scalable Solution for Emission-Intensive Industries

While heavy industries are facing carbon sequestration challenges, Cryo Pur offers an industrial-scale solution that can achieve full decarbonization using renewable electricity.

This partnership with Cemex demonstrates Cryo Pur's first-in-class capabilities to tackle large-scale industrial CO 2 emissions effectively.

Thanks to its significant experience in the industrialization of the Biogas upgrading Units, the new Cryo Pur system is engineered to handle a large range of volumes of flue gases, including very low CO 2 concentration, a critical advantage for industrial applications.

FDE's large scale demonstration of this technology establishes a clear and viable pathway for emission-intensive industries to achieve meaningful emissions reductions, marking a key milestone in their decarbonation journey.

The application of this technology represents for the FDE/Cemex partnership a potential market of over 18 plants each with 120,000 to 400,000 Nm3/h of exhaust fumes to process, an average of 450,000 tons per year and per plant of pure food grade EIGA[1] CO 2 with a selling price currently ranging from €90 to 160 per ton.

This landmark project in industrial flue gases decarbonization reinforces FDE's long term commitment to Net Zero. It further strengthens the Group's existing leadership in low-carbon energy production with integrated carbon capture firmly positioning FDE as a key player in the energy transition of the industry in Europe, with multiple revenue streams including decarbonation.

FDE targets, by 2030, annual sales of over €175 M, EBITDA exceeding €85 M, combined with over 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions saved per year.

Next announcement:

FY 2025 Sales: July 22nd, 2025

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr

[1] European Industrial Gases Association

