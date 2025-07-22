LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FY 2025 Annual Revenues Reached EUR 29.2m (over EUR 34m on a fully integrated basis) Solid Growth Pipeline in Place FY 2030 Objectives Confirmed

FY 2025 Annual Revenues Reached €29.2m

(over €34m on a fully integrated basis)

Solid Growth Pipeline in Place

FY 2030 Objectives Confirmed

Pontpierre, France, July 22nd 2025 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), an energy producer with a negative carbon footprint, confirms the resilience of its business model with FY 2025 consolidated revenues of €29.2m (or over €34m under the full consolidation method for the entity Drin Energija, the owner of the 45 MW Petjnik solar farm in operation).

In Euros millions FY 2025 FY 2024 H1 Sales

(Jul. - Dec) 12.2 17.4 H2 Sales*

(Jan. - Jun.) 17.0 14.0 Annual revenues 29.2 31.4

* Unaudited figures

Stable Revenues Amid Declining Electricity Prices - Growth to Accelerate in FY 2026

Revenues from electricity production reached €12.9m in FY 2025, despite a 35% decline in power prices.

In March 2025, FDE successfully commissioned its first solar project in Norway - Engene Solar (5 MW) - marking a new step in the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio.

Meanwhile, four additional cogeneration plants in the Hauts-de-France region are nearing commissioning, pending one last administrative approval to connect to existing well facilities. Once operational, the Angres and Rouvignies sites will significantly contribute to the FY2026 revenues.

Revenues from electricity therefore remain a major contributor to the Group's revenue streams (on a like-for-like basis) and illustrate the strength of its production assets in a normalized market environment.

Sustained Growth in the Gas Business despite Gas Network Limitations

The Group's gas business posted €8.0m in revenues, reflecting a +9% increase year-on-year, despite continued limitations on the transmission network operated by NaTran. This demonstrates the resilience and operational excellence of FDE's gas production facilities.

FDE is continuing legal proceedings against NaTran (former GRT Gaz) to seek compensation for losses incurred from repeated network shutdowns since 2019.

Strategic Expansion in Norway: Execution Capacity Strengthened and a Pipeline of High Value-Added Projects Secured

Greenstat's revenues reached €3.0m in FY 2025, mainly driven by EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contracts related to photovoltaic projects.

The acquisition of 100% of Alltec in February 2025 contributed €4.8m in revenues for the year, generated from EPC solutions for low-carbon projects in Norway.

Beyond such external revenues, these integrations significantly strengthen the growth of the Group's Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Hydrogen activities in Norway, facilitating the efficient development of cost-optimized projects, such as its 100 GWh/year RNG production units in Stavanger, Alver and Halsa, as well as the 20 MW electrolyser project in Agder.

Commissioning of these assets is expected in the calendar year 2026 and will contribute over €50m in annual revenues thereafter.

Financial Structure Optimized to Support Organic Growth

These projects will rapidly become major growth drivers for the Group, which has the necessary financial resources to fully implement its development strategy.

FDE has recently worked actively with sustainable innovation and development agencies in Norway and its financial partners on the most relevant grant and financing solutions to support the Group's development strategy.

Notably, the Halsa Biogass project in Norway was awarded a NOK78m grant (~€6.5m) from the Norwegian Environment Agency in July 2025 - representing more than 15% of total investment costs.

FDE has also strengthened its corporate financial structure and has obtained a €5m 5-year ESG loan from Société Générale at an interest rate of less than 3% per annum, thereby optimizing its cost of capital while supporting its investment plan and strengthening its commitment to environmental transition.

Julien Moulin, Chairman of FDE - "These 2025 results demonstrate the robustness of our model in a volatile energy environment. With a pipeline of secured projects worth over €100m and a strengthened financial structure, we are perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth while meeting our climate commitments. Every euro invested brings us closer to our 2030 financial and non-financial targets. "

FDE is thus reiterating its 2030 targets of annual sales of more than €175m, EBITDA of more than €85m, combined with more than 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions per year.

Next event:

FY 25 Results, October 23rd 2025

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

