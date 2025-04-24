LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Cumulative sales of EUR 20.9m in Q3 2025 ( EUR 25.0m on a fully integrated basis), Q3 2025 revenues up 21% vs Q2 2025, Positive contribution from the new acquisition in Norway

Pontpierre, France, 24 April 2025 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), an energy producer with a negative carbon footprint, has achieved sales for the first nine months of FY 2025 of €20.9m (€25.0m under the full consolidation method for the entity Drin Energija, which owns Petjnik, the solar farm in operation with an installed capacity of 45 MW).

Sales figures

In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Sales 1st half-year

(July - Dec) 12.2 17.6 Sales 3th quarter*

(Jan.-March) 8.7 8.9 9-month sales figures 20.9 26.5

* Unaudited figures

Recurring and robust electricity revenues, with growth expected from the deployment of new installations in 2025

At the end of March 2025, revenues from electricity generation (excluding Drin Energija) amounted to €10.4m, in a normalised energy price environment.

FDE is also actively pursuing the deployment of new facilities in France and Norway, with the commissioning this quarter of the 5 MW photovoltaic plant in Engene in Norway. In addition, the 4 new cogeneration units in Hauts-de-France will contribute positively to the Group's sales in 2025.

Dynamic recovery in the gas business, with further growth over the quarter

Following the resumption of the injection into the GRTgaz network at the end of October 2024, on the back of improved market prices, the gas production business posted sales of €6.3m for the first 9 months of FY 2025, with an increase of 8% in Q3 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

A positive contribution from Alltec, the newly acquired company in Norway

The acquisition of Alltec, a Norwegian specialist in EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) solutions, with recognized expertise in biogas, hydrogen and ammonia, is already making a positive contribution to FDE's revenues thanks to its current projects, with €2.5m of sales generated over the two months of Q3 2025.

Over and above the financial contribution, the strategic objective is to consolidate FDE's technical expertise, while speeding up the time-to-market of RNG (Renewable Natural Gas) and hydrogen projects, thereby significantly expanding the Group's projects portfolio in Norway.

Growth confirmed for FDE, with solid results expected as early as 2025

The acquisition of Alltec marks a key step in FDE's expansion in Norway, creating immediate synergies and opening up new prospects for sustainable growth.

Biogy Solutions AS is also continuing to develop its RNG and CO? production projects. Its new subsidiary, Halsa Biogass, which will produce 120 GWh per year of RNG in 2026, obtained its construction permit in March 2025 and will start building work in the coming months. The Stavanger project, supported by a NOK 49.3 million Enova grant, will also produce 100 GWh of RNG per year once construction is complete.

These existing investments in Norway form a robust platform, set to generate more than €80m in annual sales and €40m in EBITDA by 2030, making a significant contribution to the Group's ambitions.

With these projects, FDE is consolidating its position as a key player in Europe's energy transition.

FDE is thus reiterating its 2030 targets of annual sales of more than €175m, EBITDA of more than €85m, combined with more than 20 million tonnes of CO 2 eq emissions per year.

Next event:

Annual sales 2025, 22 July 2025

Reuters code: FDEL.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@françaisedelenergie.fr

+33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning FDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of FDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and FDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

