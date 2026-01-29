LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: La Française de l'Énergie Achieves Decisive Milestone in Natural Hydrogen Exploration in France

La Française de l'Énergie Achieves Decisive Milestone in Natural Hydrogen Exploration in France

The granting of the exclusive "Trois Évêchés" exploration permit positions FDE as a pioneer of a new strategic energy sector for European sovereignty and competitiveness

Preliminary results from ongoing drilling in Moselle confirm a very strong increase in hydrogen concentration at medium depth

Pontpierre, France, January 26th, 2026 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, has obtained the exclusive permit known as the "Trois Évêchés permit" for natural hydrogen exploration in Moselle and Meurthe-et-Moselle, in the Grand Est Region, for an initial period of 5 years.

A response to the strategic challenges of France and Europe

In a geopolitical context marked by the imperative of security of supply and energy sovereignty, natural hydrogen represents a major opportunity for France and Europe to develop domestic, clean, and competitive resources. This low-carbon energy is fully aligned with the carbon neutrality trajectory and the reduction of the continent's energy dependence.

Natural hydrogen, produced naturally in the subsurface without requiring energy for its production, has a remarkable carbon footprint and potentially very competitive production costs compared to other hydrogen production methods. Its exploitation could transform the European energy landscape.

Considerable geological potential confirmed by initial work

The permit covers an area of 2,254 km² on the Lorraine basin, recognized for its geological potential. International scientific studies, notably those by the US Geological Survey in 2025, estimate that the volume of exploitable natural hydrogen could exceed global natural gas reserves.

In France, the initial results obtained by FDE are particularly encouraging. Following the initial discovery of dissolved natural hydrogen in high quantities in the Folschviller well in 2023, the new PTH-2 drilling at Pontpierre, launched in October 2025, confirms a very strong increase in measured hydrogen concentration as early as -2,000 meters. These preliminary analyses, carried out after two and a half months of work under optimal conditions and without impact on aquifers, validate the Group's scientific hypotheses and open promising prospects for the continuation of the program.

An exclusive permit that recognizes FDE's unique expertise

The French State's granting of this new exclusive permit demonstrates the very high level of technical and operational expertise that FDE has developed since its creation. With its expertise in the Lorraine subsurface and its drilling capabilities, the Group benefits from a significant advantage in this global race toward natural hydrogen.

This new milestone is part of the momentum of the REGALOR II program, which obtained a subsidy of €8.8M granted under the Just Transition Fund of the Grand Est Region and the European Union in December 2025. This research program, led by FDE, aims to study the mechanisms of natural hydrogen formation and the methods of its exploitation on an industrial scale.

Work program 2026-2031

Over the period covered by the permit (until January 28, 2031), FDE plans:

Completion of PTH-2 drilling to -4,000 meters and precise evaluation of the volumes present

Conducting new concentration measurements in existing wells across the entire Lorraine basin

Validation of the renewable nature of natural hydrogen generation in the Lorraine basin

Development of the most suitable technologies for producing this hydrogen

This exploration could position France among the leading countries in this new energy sector, serving its industrial competitiveness and climate objectives

Next announcement:

S1 2026 Results: 24th of March 2026 after market

Reuters code: FDEL.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@françaisedelenergie.fr

+33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning FDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of FDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and FDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

