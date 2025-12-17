LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Decision of the Council of State concerning the "Bleue Lorraine" concession 2030 targets confirmed

Decision of the Council of State concerning the "Bleue Lorraine" concession

2030 targets confirmed

Pontpierre, France - December 17th, 2025 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), low-carbon energy producer, takes note of the decision of the Council of State to cancel the decree of November 20th, 2023, granting the "Bleue Lorraine" concession despite the recommendations of the State services.

This decision exclusively concerns gas present in the Lorraine subsoil that FDE anticipates producing and utilizing in Moselle, as part of the "Bleue Lorraine" concession, with a significantly lower carbon footprint than that of imported gas currently consumed in France.

The company disagrees with the decision in question and intends to protect all of its interests.

However, this decision has no impact on the Group's existing activities and does not affect the research program related to the discovery of natural hydrogen and the drilling currently underway at the Pontpierre site in Moselle, nor does it affect the recovery of mine gas in the Hauts-de-France region.

The recovery of gas from the Lorraine subsoil has not contributed to the Group's results to date.

FDE is therefore maintaining the Group's 2030 objectives and outlook.

More than €175 m revenue

More than €85 m EBITDA

More than 20 million tons of CO? avoided

Next event:

H1 revenue: January 21st, 2026 after market close

À propos de La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

