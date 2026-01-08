LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE secures access to 18 additional mine gas sites Deployment plan for new cogeneration units approved 2030 targets confirmed

FDE secures access to 18 additional mine gas sites

Deployment plan for new cogeneration units approved

2030 targets confirmed

Pontpierre, France - January 8 th , 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), low-carbon energy producer, today announced the signing of an agreement with the French government granting access to 18 additional mining sites in the Hauts-de-France region. This agreement removes a critical obstacle to the Group's mine gas development plan and provides clear visibility on the achievement of its 2030 targets.

Increase in production capacity to accelerate revenue growth

The agreement signed gives FDE, through its subsidiary GAZONOR, access to 18 additional sites, laying the foundations for a substantial increase in its production capacity by 2030 and the revenue associated with this activity. Under the exclusive concessions it has been granted, the Group will thus be able to produce previously inaccessible abandoned mine methane reserves and convert them into electricity for use by local consumers.

This business model combines:

Long-term predictable revenues from regulated power purchase agreements

Significant impact on efforts to reduce CO 2 eq emissions in the regions concerned

Local economic impact thanks to short-circuit energy production in a post-industrial region

Short-term revenue driver: new units already operational

Deployment is already underway. The first two 1.5 MW units located in Angres (Pas-de-Calais) have been installed, connected to the grid via Enedis, and are ready for final commissioning. Two additional units in Rouvignies (Nord) will follow, with commercial commissioning expected in early 2026. Power purchase agreements with EDF under the purchase obligation mechanism for a period of 10 years at €80 per MWh are already in place for both sites.

This rapid deployment schedule guarantees a significant contribution to revenues and earnings starting in fiscal year 2026/27, validating the Group's expanded growth trajectory in the short term.

Strategic outlook: growth visibility through 2030

The signing of this agreement represents a critical risk mitigation step for FDE's development plan for the gas reserves of mines owned by the group and, consequently, for its medium-term growth. With secure access to sites and the first units entering commercial operation, the Group has enhanced visibility on:

Sustained growth in revenues and earnings during fiscal years 2026/27 and 2027/28

Achieving the 2030 targets (€175 million in revenue, €85 million in EBITDA, 20 million tons of CO? avoided)

Next announcement:

H1 revenue 2026: January 21st, 2026 after market close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible to PEA and PEA-PME

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems. For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

