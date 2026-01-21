LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: H1 2026 revenues up 15.4% compared to H1 2025 Four additional power generation units in Hauts-de-France to start up shortly, following the signing of the Gaz de Mines agreement Investment program in Norway continues

H1 2026 revenues up 15.4% compared to H1 2025

Four additional power generation units in Hauts-de-France to start up shortly, following the signing of the Gaz de Mines agreement

Investment program in Norway continues

Pontpierre, France - January 21st , 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), low-carbon energy producer, publishes its half-yearly revenues for the period from July 1st, 2025, to December 31st, 2025.

Revenues of €14.1m, up 15.4%, thanks to increased gas production volumes and the consolidation of Alltec in Norway

In Euro millions 2026 2025 Q1 sales (July- September) 6.6 5.0 Q2 sales (October - December) 7.5 7.2 H1 revenues 14.1 12.2

Unaudited numbers

Revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €14.1 m, compared with €12.2m in the first half of 2025, representing growth of +15.4%.

The Gas business recorded revenue of €4.3m, a sharp increase of +36.6%, thanks to a return to normal availability levels for the NaTran network and a shift in favor of gas injection. Volumes produced amounted to 110 GWh over the half-year.

Revenue from the Electricity business reached €5.6m, down mainly due to the impact of the normalization of electricity market prices and scheduled maintenance work on three engines. With the implementation of new units during this financial year, 57% of the electricity portfolio in France will now be valued at a fixed price under purchase obligations.

In Norway, FDE generated revenue of €4.1m through its subsidiaries Greenstat and Alltec and their comprehensive EPC solutions, further strengthening the Group's execution capacity in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and hydrogen in Norway.

Start-up of new green electricity production units: assured growth and visibility for gas and electricity production from mine gas

On January 8th, FDE signed an agreement with the French government giving it access to 18 additional mining sites in the Hauts-de-France region, in addition to the 4 sites already in operation.

The Group plans to gradually deploy 22 additional green electricity production units by 2028, compared with 15 currently, for a target installed capacity of 100 MW by 2030.

Implementation is already underway with the first four units totaling 6 MW, including two 1.5 MW units in Angres, ready for commissioning, and two units in Rouvignies expected in early 2026.

These first production units will contribute to revenue with secure 15-year power purchase agreements with EDF OA at €80/MWh, providing strong visibility on future cash flows from fiscal year 2026/2027 onwards.

Progress on projects to produce RNG and green hydrogen in Norway and natural hydrogen in Lorraine

In Norway, construction of the first RNG and Bio-CO2 production unit projects is progressing in parallel with the obtaining of various permits. In Halsa, now fully authorized, earthworks have begun to accommodate a unit capable of producing 120 GWh of RNG, 14,200 tons per year of liquid Bio-CO2, and 144,500 tons of organic fertilizer. At the same time, negotiations on the off-take agreement are continuing and are nearing completion.

The 20 MW green hydrogen production site in Agder is also progressing according to schedule, with civil engineering work underway and construction of the electrolysers continuing.

All of these projects are expected to gradually enter production starting in fiscal year 2027.

I n Lorraine, as part of the REGALOR II research program, FDE began drilling a deep well in November to accurately assess the discovery of dissolved natural hydrogen made at the Folschviller site in 2023 by the Group and has already reached a depth of 2,500 meters. The work is progressing perfectly. The final target depth of 4,000 meters should be reached in February. This work will then be followed by an analysis phase, which is expected to last for the next 24 months, in order to confirm the exploitation of this carbon-free energy source at very competitive costs.

The 2026 financial year will therefore see a sharp acceleration in FDE's investments. A significant portion of these investments will benefit from subsidies due to the very favorable impact of the Group's low-carbon energy production activities on CO2 emissions, while financing discussions are currently being finalized to support this development program in parallel.

All these developments will enable us to enter a cycle of strong growth starting in fiscal year 2026/2027.

FDE reiterates its 2030 targets of annual revenue in excess of €175 million, EBITDA in excess of €85 million, combined with more than 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per year.

Next announcement:

H1 results 2026: March 24th, 2026 after market close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible to PEA and PEA-PME

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems. For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, 2 2 francaisedelenergie.fr which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law

