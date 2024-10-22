Xcyte Digital Appoints Tom Maurath as Head of Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships, Bringing 25+ Years of Sales Leadership Expertise

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Maurath as the new Head of Global Sales and Strategic Partnerships. With over 25 years of distinguished leadership experience in direct sales and channel development, Mr. Maurath is poised to accelerate the expansion of Xcyte's partner ecosystem, a critical component of the Company's revenue growth strategy.

Driving Strategic Growth Through Partnerships

Mr. Maurath will spearhead efforts to: scale Xcyte's agent and reseller network, design and implement innovative partnership strategies, strengthen Xcyte's presence in both emerging and established markets, and drive revenue growth through channel-focused initiatives.

"Expanding Xcyte Digital's channel ecosystem is a pivotal step for the Company's next growth phase," said Mr. Maurath. "Leveraging my experience, alongside Xcyte's leading solutions and strong existing partnerships with platforms like A+ Conferencing and Webinar.net, I am confident in our ability to build a dynamic, high-performing partner network that delivers meaningful growth. The foundation is strong, and we are ready to elevate Xcyte's partner program to the next level."

A Proven Leader in Channel Expansion, Having Previously Managed US$75 Million of International Revenue

Before joining Xcyte Digital, Mr. Maurath held key management roles at PGi (Premiere Global Services, Inc.), one of the largest conferencing service providers in the world. At PGi, Mr. Maurath grew the business channel ecosystem to US$75M+ in annual revenues via 120+ communication service providers, value-added resellers (VARs), marketing alliances, master agents, and reseller partners. At PGi, Tom Maurath led a high-performance team of 25+ sales managers, account executives and partner managers.

Positioning Xcyte for Accelerated Growth

"Tom's appointment underscores Xcyte's goal of expanding its global revenue by building a world-class channel ecosystem," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "His impressive track record aligns perfectly with our ambitious growth plans. Tom's strategic vision and expertise in channel development will play a crucial role in unlocking new opportunities and driving the continued expansion of our agent and reseller program. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Mr. Maurath's appointment is effective immediately, reporting directly to the CEO.

About Xcyte Digital

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective solutions to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

To receive Xcyte investor news, please sign up at https://xcytedigital.com/investors/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Nikhil Thadani

Investor Relations

nik@sophiccapital.com

(647) 777 7501

Randy Selman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

investment@xcytedigital.com

(647) 777 7501

SOURCE: Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT)

View the original press release on accesswire.com