Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620200 | ISIN: DE0006202005 | Ticker-Symbol: SZG
Xetra
22.10.24
15:39 Uhr
13,420 Euro
-0,270
-1,97 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SALZGITTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALZGITTER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,42013,47015:56
13,42013,47015:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SALZGITTER
SALZGITTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SALZGITTER AG13,420-1,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.