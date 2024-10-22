Anzeige
22.10.2024
Prysmian Launches Redesigned and Improved Self-Service E-Commerce Cable Platform, Kablee

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, announces a redesigned and improved Kablee. This self-service e-commerce platform lets customers purchase slow-moving inventory at a substantial discount.

The recently launched design revamp includes important improvements to streamline Prysmian customers' experience. These enhancements provide customers with real-time updates about material availability and the shipping origin of products, ensuring they are always informed and up to date while on the site.

"These design improvements and new client-facing features allow customers to have a more streamlined and easy-to-use experience with Kablee," said Josh Smith, PIM Manager at Prysmian North America. "As we continue to improve the platform, we keep our customers' needs at the forefront, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest quality products and services to our customers."

Kablee is self-service, allowing customers to make Prysmian purchases 24/7 with real-time stock and pricing updates. Various cables and accessories are available via the platform, including portable cord, building wire, electronics cable, industrial cable and datacom cables.

Designed to digitize the trading of telecom and energy cables, Kablee is crucial in enabling a circular economy. It encourages Prysmian's customers to take advantage of discounted products while also reducing leftover product waste.

To learn more about Kablee and access the newly revamped platform, visit https://na.kablee.com/.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations
Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmian.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
