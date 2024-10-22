Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMNC | ISIN: CA2752551077 | Ticker-Symbol: BL1
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:01 Uhr
0,438 Euro
+0,010
+2,34 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4320,49616:30
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 16:14 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech & Chong's High & Dry Hemp-Derived THC Seltzers Now Available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Stores Across Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Florida, get ready! Cheech & Chong's High & Dry THC seltzers are now available at all 127 ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores across the Sunshine State. This expansive rollout marks the largest state launch yet for the iconic comedy duo's celebrated hemp-derived, THC-infused seltzer line.

Cheech & Chong's High & Dry

Cheech & Chong's High & Dry
Cheech & Chong's High & Dry now available in Florida



Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "I'm deeply proud to see our High & Dry THC seltzers on the shelves at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. It's a testament to the quality of our product and the hard work behind it. Having such a respected retailer embrace our seltzers is incredibly gratifying, and I'm thrilled for the people of Florida to experience what we've created."

Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company, added, "Partnering with a retailer of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits' caliber is a full circle moment for us. We've been advocating for hemp-derived THC drinks for a long time. To see our products on the shelves alongside traditional alcohol is truly special-it feels like a validation of everything we've fought for. I'm grateful to companies like ABC that are open to embracing this change."

"We are excited to bring Cheech and Chong's THC seltzers to our stores. This partnership reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving preferences of our guests, who trust us to deliver a diverse and exceptional selection of products-a commitment we've upheld since our founding in 1936. It's a testament to our values of quality and trust, ensuring that ABC Fine Wine & Spirits continues to be a retailer that our community can rely on for generations to come," said Dave Larue, EVP of Sales for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

Cheech & Chong's High & Dry seltzers are zero calories, full of flavor, and contain 5 MGs of hemp-derived THC per can. They are available now in four refreshing flavors: Magic Mule, Raspberry Highball, Citrus Sunrise, and Grapefruit Twist, at all ABC Fine Wine & Spirits locations across Florida.

Discover your favorite flavor and experience the Seltzer With A Different Buzz today by visiting an ABC Fine Wine & Spirits store near you. For more information about Cheech & Chong's High & Dry and to find your nearest ABC Fine Wine & Spirits location, visit abcfws.com.

About Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company

Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand, including hemp-derived THC drinks, built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. As the premier heritage cannabis brand, its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable hemp-derived cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. CheechAndChong.com

About ABC Fine Wine and Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 126 stores throughout Florida and has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

Cheech & Chong's, High & Dry, and Seltzer With A Different Buzz are trademarks of, or licensed to, Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company.

Contact Information

Brooke Mangum
Chief Marketing Officer
brooke@cheechandchong.com

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.