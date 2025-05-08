Anzeige
Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech & Chong's High & Dry and High Tea are Blazing Through Texas

Finanznachrichten News

Legendary Duo to Host In-Person Meet-&-Greet at Total Wine in Dallas on May 14

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Cheech & Chong's popular hemp-derived beverages - High & DryTM THC Seltzers and High TeaTM THC Teas - are now officially available at Total Wine locations across Texas. To celebrate, the iconic duo will be hosting an exclusive meet-and-greet at Total Wine & More on Park Lane in Dallas on Wednesday, May 14, from 2:20 to 4:20 p.m.

Cheech & Chong's Beverages Now Available in Texas

Cheech & Chong's Beverages Now Available in Texas

"Texas has shown so much love for our drinks, we had to come down and thank everyone in person," said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech & Chong's Global Holding Company. "We can't wait to meet our fans in Dallas - and maybe share a few sips while we're at it."

"You used to have to sneak around for this kind of stuff," added Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech & Chong's Global Holding Company. "Now you can walk into a Total Wine, grab a four-pack of our THC drinks, and hang out with us in broad daylight. We call that progress, man."

Cheech & Chong's High & Dry THC Seltzers are crisp, alcohol-free, zero-calorie beverages with 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per can. Flavors include Raspberry Highball, Magic Mule, Mango Fizz, and Wondermelon.

High Tea THC Teas are low-calorie, Southern-inspired iced teas with 10mg of THC per 16oz can, available in Cheech's Peaches and Tommy Palmer.

Fans can secure their spot in line by first purchasing any Cheech & Chong beverage pack - High & Dry or High Tea - at any Total Wine location in Texas before May 14. Just bring your receipt (or a clear photo of it) to the event.

This event is first-come, first-served. The first 250 guests in line are guaranteed a limited-edition signed poster and a photo with Cheech & Chong.

MEET THE LEGENDS

When: Wednesday, May 14 | 2:20 PM - 4:20 PM
Where: Total Wine & More - 9350 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231
How to Qualify: Purchase any Cheech & Chong beverage (High & Dry or High Tea) at any Total Wine in Texas. Bring your receipt or a clear photo of it.

Perks for First 250 Guests:
- Guaranteed photo with Cheech & Chong
- Limited-edition signed poster

Please Note:
- No additional items will be signed on-site.
- Entry is first-come, first-served. We guarantee entry for the first 250 qualifying guests, but we'll do our best to see as many people as possible within the event window.

For more information about the Cheech & Chong event in Dallas, visit the Facebook event page. To learn more about Cheech & Chong's beverage line, head to cheechandchong.com.

Cheech & Chong's, High & Dry, and High Tea are trademarks of, or licensed to, Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company.

About Cheech and Chong's Beverages

Cheech & Chong's Beverages brings a refreshing twist to the beverage market with its innovative line of THC-infused seltzers and teas. Founded on the legendary duo's pioneering spirit in cannabis culture, our beverages blend high-quality ingredients with precise dosing of THC to offer adults a unique alternative to alcohol. Each flavor is crafted to elevate the consumer experience, embodying the fun, freedom, and authenticity Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are known for. Cheech & Chong's Beverages are not just about enjoyment - they're a celebration of lifestyle, designed to meet the modern consumer's demand for choice and quality.

Contact Information

Brooke Mangum
Chief Marketing Officer
brooke@cheechandchong.com

.

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cheech-and-chongs-high-and-dry-and-high-tea-are-blazing-through-texas-1025240

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
