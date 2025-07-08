Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech & Chong Make History at Tales of the Cocktail

The comic duo's High & Dry THC-infused seltzers mark a groundbreaking moment in the spirits industry as the first-ever cannabis beverage to sponsor the revered Spirited Awards

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / In a groundbreaking cultural first for both the cannabis and spirits industries, New Orleans' Tales of the Cocktail® has officially named Cheech & Chong's High & Dry THC Seltzer, a non-alcoholic beverage infused with the intoxicating ingredient in cannabis, as the first-ever cannabis-derived sponsor of its prestigious Spirited Awards®. Affectionately known as The Hangover Cure (THC)*, Cheech & Chong's High & Dry seltzer and High Tea drinks mark the first time cannabis beverages have been embraced in an official sponsor capacity for this globally recognized celebration of cocktail excellence.

Cheech & Chong's High & Dry becomes first ever cannabis beverage sponsor at Spirited Awards



"This isn't just a win for our brand - it's a win for cannabis beverages everywhere," said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech & Chong's Beverages. "To see cannabis welcomed onto one of the biggest stages in the beverage industry is more than a milestone. It's normalization in action!"

Created by the ground-breaking comedy duo Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong, High & Dry and High Tea are hemp-derived THC beverages crafted for adults seeking a buzz not normally found in a can. High & Dry is a refreshingly crisp zero-calorie alcohol-free seltzer that delivers 5mg of THC per can for a hangover-free way to elevate any moment. High Tea puts a lifted twist on the classic iced tea by offering a bolder alcohol-free sip with 10mg of THC, low calories, and full flavor in each can. The introduction of these infused drinks into the renowned Tales of the Cocktail event is a milestone.

"We have always celebrated innovation in the beverage world," said Taylor Barron, Director of Partnerships at Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "And in fact, this year's theme is 'Evolve.' The High & Dry and High Tea drinks mark an evolution in the relationship between the alcohol and THC-infused worlds by opening the door to new occasions - and giving people more reasons to relax, laugh, and enjoy the moment."

As an official sponsor, Cheech & Chong's High & Dry and High Teas will be featured throughout the Tales of the Cocktail experience, giving bartenders, industry leaders, and beverage aficionados the chance to sip the future of cannabis-infused drinks. To commemorate the occasion, Cheech and Tommy will be on hand to present both the Spirited Awards for "Best Broadcast, Podcast or Online Video Series" and "Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication," lending their legendary humor and signature style to one of the week's most anticipated events.

"We're not just bringing drinks-we're bringing the culture," added Tommy Chong, Co-Founder of Cheech and Chong's Beverages. "High & Dry is all about fun, connection, and new experiences. And Tales of the Cocktail is the perfect place to share it."

With cannabis and spirits industries increasingly overlapping, Cheech & Chong's High & Dry and High Tea's presence at Tales of the Cocktail represents a turning point in cannabis normalization, proving that cannabis can not only coexist with alcohol but shine in its own lane.

*Not an actual 'cure.' These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Cheech & Chong's Beverages

Cheech & Chong's Beverages is a division of Cheech & Chong's Global Holdings Company, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech & Chong's Global Holding Company, cannabis is more than just a plant-it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. CheechAndChong.com .

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation:

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the global hospitality industry through education, advocacy, and community support. As the world's leading spirits education platform, the Foundation provides year-round programs and initiatives that foster professional growth and drive meaningful change. Each July, the industry gathers in New Orleans, the beating heart of cocktail culture and hospitality, for a one-of-a-kind conference that blends education, networking, and celebration like no other. Guided by its core pillars-Educate, Advance, and Support - the Foundation's impact extends far beyond the U.S., reaching professionals and communities around the world. talesofthecocktail.org

