Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
22.10.24
16:13 Uhr
28,420 Euro
+0,130
+0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,35028,37016:32
28,35028,36016:32
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 16:18 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT AB hosts Capital Markets Event in New York

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT hosts its first Capital Markets Event in New York. In the five years since EQT's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, EQT has quadrupled revenues and had a fivefold increase in market cap to USD ~40 billion.

The event will feature presentations by EQT's CEO Christian Sinding, members of the Executive Committee, the Heads of Private Equity and Infrastructure North America, the Global Head of Real Estate and Client Relations & Capital Raising. Presentations will cover EQT's long-term growth priorities, thematic investment focus, repeatable approach to value creation, EQT's view on the future of private markets, and EQT's US ambitions.

Presentations and Q&A will begin at 10:00 AM ET. The event will conclude with a fireside chat between EQT Founder and Chair Conni Jonsson and Bloomberg TV Anchor Dani Burger followed by lunch.

The event will be held in person only. A presentation is available on the EQT Group website's Shareholder Relations tab and a recording will be available after the event.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Mathilde Milch, Communications Director, +1 917 510 66 26

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-hosts-capital-markets-event-in-new-york,c4054491

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/cmd-us,c3344405

CMD_US

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-ab-hosts-capital-markets-event-in-new-york-302283245.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.