EQT AB hosts Capital Markets Event in New York

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT hosts its first Capital Markets Event in New York. In the five years since EQT's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, EQT has quadrupled revenues and had a fivefold increase in market cap to USD ~40 billion.

The event will feature presentations by EQT's CEO Christian Sinding, members of the Executive Committee, the Heads of Private Equity and Infrastructure North America, the Global Head of Real Estate and Client Relations & Capital Raising. Presentations will cover EQT's long-term growth priorities, thematic investment focus, repeatable approach to value creation, EQT's view on the future of private markets, and EQT's US ambitions.

Presentations and Q&A will begin at 10:00 AM ET. The event will conclude with a fireside chat between EQT Founder and Chair Conni Jonsson and Bloomberg TV Anchor Dani Burger followed by lunch.

The event will be held in person only. A presentation is available on the EQT Group website's Shareholder Relations tab and a recording will be available after the event.

