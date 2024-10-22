

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VWAGY.PK), Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Thyssenkrupp Steel for the planned supply of low-carbon steel from the latter's future direct reduction plant.



The agreement will help reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain, underscoring the automaker's commitment towards climate protection.



Currently, Volkswagen's stock is trading at $10.26, up 0.49 percent on the OTC Markets.



