

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported third-quarter net profit to shareholders of 468.7 million euros, up from 414.9 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share was 2.42 euros, compared to 2.16 euros last year. EBITDA was 801.8 million euros, up from 684.8 million euros last year.



Deutsche Boerse reported an increase of 18 percent in net revenue to 1.404 billion euros from 1.188 billion euros last year.



