

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michael Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on charges related to running an international sex trafficking and prostitution enterprise.



Alongside the former executive, Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach and James Jacobson of Wisconsin were also named in the indictment.



The defendants were accused of paying men with modeling aspirations to travel within the United States and internationally to locations, such as the Hamptons, New York City and hotels in England, France, Italy, Morocco, and Saint Barthelemy to engage in sex acts with Jeffries, Smith and others, as per CNN.



'To anyone who thinks they can exploit and coerce others by using this so-called casting couch system this case should serve as a warning, prepare to trade that couch for a bed in federal prison,' Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said.



Jeffries and Smith are scheduled to appear in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Whereas, Jacobson will make his initial appearance in federal court in St. Paul Minnesota.



'We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse - not the media,' said Brian Bieber, attorney for Michael Jeffries.



If convicted of the sex trafficking charge, the defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life imprisonment, according to a John Marzulli, a spokesperson for Peace's office, USA Today reports.



