

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a statement issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases of bacterial infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumonia are increasing, especially among young children, since late spring.



'The proportion of patients discharged from emergency departments with a diagnosis of M. pneumoniae-associated pneumonia or acute bronchitis has been increasing over the past six months, peaking in late August,' the agency said.



The bacteria affect the lining of the respiratory tract, including the throat, windpipe, and lungs, leading to symptoms like fever, cough and a sore throat.



In some cases, the infection can result in serious complications such as new or worsening asthma, severe pneumonia, and encephalitis.



'The M. pneumoniae discharge diagnosis data from March 31 through October 5, 2024, show an increase among all age groups across the United States, peaking in August, and remaining high,' the CDC said.



'The increase, however, was highest among children. The percentage grew from 1.0 percent to 7.2 percent among children ages 2-4 years and from 3.6 percent to 7.4 percent among children ages 5-17 years in that time frame.'



The agency advised healthcare providers to raise awareness about the infection, promote judicious use of antibiotics, and consider throat and nasopharynx swabbing to detect the infection.



Also, the CDC urged the people to follow core prevention strategies, and seek immediate medical attention if the person develops persistent or worsening symptoms of possible infection.



