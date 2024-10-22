

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $299.17 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $287.74 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $657.48 million from $647.57 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



