Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode production technologies essential for next-generation batteries, wishes to provide an update to its press release dated September 3, 2024 regarding the proposed delisting of its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company and the Board have determined that, upon further deliberation and input from shareholders, the Company will not be proceeding with its planned delisting of its common shares from the CSE.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) is a leader in the development of advanced anode production technology to support next generation batteries, providing potential for longer range electric vehicles, electric flight and other advanced applications. At Li-Metal's Rochester facility, the Company continues to actively work with automotive and battery manufacturers in the advancement of next generation batteries. Li-Metal supports battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: https://li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that the Company's operations will continue as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

