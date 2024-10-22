

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major counterparts on Tuesday with investors awaiting some crucial economic data, including reports on U.S. manufacturing and services sector activity.



The greenback found some support on expectations of a victory for former president Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election on November 5. Trump's tariff and tax policies are seen as inflationary.



Recent polls indicated Trump leading US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in key battleground states.



The dollar index, which was down at 103.82 in the Asian session, recovered slowly and was at 104.08 a little while ago, recording a marginal gain.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to 1.0799 from 1.0817. The dollar was little changed against Pound Sterling at 1.2986.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar climbed to 151.10 yen, gaining from 150.84 yen. The dollar edged down to 0.7784 against the Aussie.



The Swiss franc gained slightly against the greenback at CHF 0.8654. The Loonie edged up against the Loonie to C$ 1.3817, gaining slightly after settling at C$ 1.3831 on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News