

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $766 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $666 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $6.908 billion from $6.641 billion last year.



Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $766 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.908 Bln vs. $6.641 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News