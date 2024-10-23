

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY), on Wednesday, reported Q3 revenue of £3.558 billion, up 1.4%, with LFL revenue growth of 4.1%.



Q3 LFL revenue less pass-through costs were up 0.5%, with a 1.7% rise in North America, 2.2% growth in Western Continental Europe, and flat in the UK, partially offset by a 2.2% decline in the Rest of the World, reflecting a continued decline in China.



Global Integrated Agencies Q3 LFL revenue less pass-through costs grew 0.5% versus 0.1% rose in Q3 2023. GroupM growth improved sequentially to 4.8%, offset by a 3.1% decline at integrated creative agencies.



Adjusted net debt as of 30 September 2024 £3.6 billion, down £0.3 billion year-on-year.



Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said, 'Our third quarter delivered like-for-like growth in net sales5, with a strong performance from GroupM in particular. We saw growth in North America, Western Continental Europe and India, though trading in China remains difficult. We are encouraged by progress during the quarter, but with recent new business wins primarily impacting 2025 and continuing macroeconomic pressures our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



