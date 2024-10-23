

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported that its profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the nine months ended 30 September 2024 declined to 3.36 billion pounds from 3.84 billion pounds in the prior year. Earnings per basic share decreased to 5.3 pence from 5.9 pence in the previous year.



Underlying profit for the period declined to 5.35 billion pounds from 6.06 billion pounds in the previous year.



Profit before tax for the period was 5.15 billion pounds down from 5.73 billion pounds in the prior year.



But total income for the period rose to 26.90 billion pounds from 20.07 billion pounds in the previous year.



