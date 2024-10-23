Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 09:10 Uhr
Oak Hill Advisors, LP: OHA is Lead Left Arranger of Private Unitranche Financing Supporting Acquisition of Farsound by Onex

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA") served as Lead Left Arranger for a private unitranche facility supporting the acquisition of Farsound Aviation Limited ("Farsound") by private equity sponsor Onex. Farsound is a leading global supply chain solutions provider for the aerospace engine maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") market. OHA's extensive knowledge of the aerospace sector and experience from previous investments in the industry enabled it to play a key role in this LBO financing solution.

"With its best-in-class management team and unique business model, supported by Onex' extensive experience and strategic presence in the industry, we believe Farsound is well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory," said Alexis Atteslis, Co-Head of Europe and Partner at OHA. "With this financing, we continue to grow our European private credit business, leading transactions and providing flexible, tailored capital solutions."

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $65 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2024. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc..


