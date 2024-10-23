

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumers expressed more negative attitudes in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -8.9 in October from -6.8 in the previous month.



The decline was mainly due to consumers' views of their own current and future financial situation, the survey said.



Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months turned negative in October, with the index falling to -1.0 from 2.9 in September. The index for past financial situation also worsened to -8.9 from -4.2.



Meanwhile, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year rose to -8.5 in October from -9.5 a month ago.



Households expect prices to rise at a faster pace over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.



