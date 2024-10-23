Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZD0
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:41 Uhr
0,203 Euro
+0,008
+4,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 07:48 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production report for August and September 2024

Oslo, 23 October 2024

August 2024September 2024
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 502292480274
Argentina723341,602218
Total operated1,2253262,082492
Total equity6452061,014276

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)
[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity] : Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil's daily average total operated production in September ended at 2,082 boepd, showing a significant improvement from August (+857 boepd). This increase was primarily due to the recovery of Argentina's production, which had been affected by severe winter conditions. In Colombia, production decreased slightly by 22 boepd, while in Argentina, production surged by 879 boepd.

In Argentina, production in August was severely impacted by winter weather, which obstructed roads and prevented movement, leading to the shut-in of a significant portion of production. With the arrival of spring, field personnel were able to return to operational duties, resulting in production returning to pre-winter levels in September. The company continues efforts to sustain and further increase production in the current month.

In Colombia, production at Puli C decreased in September, primarily from the Mana field, while Vikingo-1 remained out of production. The workover rig has been delayed due to a pending oversized load permit from local road transit authorities. The replacement of the downhole production system in Vikingo began in October, and the work program is expected to last 10-15 days, assuming no further delays.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the attached document. The graphs and tables illustrate both operated and equity production of oil and gas by country. "Operated production" refers to the total output from fields operated by Interoil, while "Equity production" refers to Interoil's share of production, net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.