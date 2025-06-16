Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Report for the first quarter 2025

Oslo, 16 June 2025

Highlights in the quarter

Interoil's Total operated production for the three-month period amounted to 97,506 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), representing a decline from 103,738 boe recorded in the same period of 2024. Operations in Argentina were negatively impacted by the failure of two compressor engines, which led to a sustained drop in gas production from January until the compressors were repaired in February. Despite the lower production, revenue increased to USD 5.7 million, up from USD 5.3 million in the previous year, driven by a favourable rise in gas prices.

Interoil Colombia successfully completed a downhole intervention to the Vikingo well.

In January, at the Company's request, bondholders approved amendments to the bond terms to settle the full January 2025 interest payment in kind by issuing and delivering additional bonds.

In January, Interoil launched its well service campaign in the Mana Field, aiming to service five wells. The campaign sought to recover up to 50 bopd and 600,000 scfpd of gas. As of the date of this report, seven wells have been brought back online, delivering a combined flow of 117 bopd, and 82,000 scfpd of gas.

