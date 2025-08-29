Anzeige
SuperBuzz: Die KI-Aktie, die man sich jetzt zum Ende des Sommers nicht entgehen lassen darf
WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255
29.08.25
0,115 Euro
+0,87 % +0,001
29.08.2025 22:42 Uhr
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Report for the first six months and the second quarter of 2025

Oslo, 29 August 2025

Highlights in the period

Interoil's Total operated production for the three-month period ending 30 June 2025 amounted to 63,467 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), representing a decline from 100,364 boe recorded in the same period of 2024.

Operations in Argentina were negatively affected by winter conditions that damaged surface oil lines, while failures in power generation and compression equipment further compounded the impact.

As a result, lower production combined with lower oil prices led to a decline in revenue to USD 3.9 million, compared to USD 5.3 million in the previous year.

Subsequent events and current plans

In July, at the Company's request, bondholders approved amendments to the bond terms to settle the full July 2025 interest payment in kind by issuing and delivering additional bonds.

On August 22nd, an unexpected rupture occurred in Vikingo's high-pressure surface production line, resulting in a minor oil spill of approximately 10 barrels. The issue was resolved within the day.

For more information, please see enclosed Interoil Exploration and Production ASA's Report for the first six months and second quarter quarter of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

About Interoil
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo


