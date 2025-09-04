Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZD0
Frankfurt
05.09.25 | 08:19
0,114 Euro
-3,06 % -0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 21:24 Uhr
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Mata Magallanes Oeste/Cañadon Ramirez

Oslo, 4 September 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA ("Interoil") informs that Petrominera S.E. ("Petrominera"), an instrumentality of the Province of Chubut, Argentina, has decided to terminate the joint venture agreement entered into between Petrominera, Interoil and Selva Maria Oil S.A. ("SMO", and together with Interoil, the "Private Companies"). Such contract regulates the relationship between such parties, as members of the joint venture, in connection with the exploration and exploitation of the areas Mata Magallanes Oeste and Cañadon Ramirez, both located in the Province of Chubut.

Petrominera's termination is purported to be based upon alleged failures of the Private Companies to meet their obligations. The Company is assessing with its counsel appropriate courses of action to challenge its legality and to restore its rights.

***
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This notice contains information which is considered inside information pursuant to the European Market Abuse Regulation. The notice has been published by Geir Arne Drangeid (Partner and Senior Advisor, First House AS) at 21:20 CEST on 4 September 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


