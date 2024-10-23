Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 659213 | ISIN: SE0000653230 | Ticker-Symbol: SUD
Berlin
23.10.24
10:27 Uhr
11,020 Euro
-1,140
-9,38 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STUDSVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STUDSVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 08:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2024

  • The advanced financial fraud uncovered in the USA during August had a negative impact on the Group's earnings in the quarter of SEK -10.1 million.
  • The operating result for the Group in the quarter was SEK -0.5 million, which includes non-recurring items of SEK -10.1 million. Operating profit for the same period last year amounted to SEK 22.9 million.
  • During the quarter Scandpower signed an agreement in the US market for the delivery of GARDEL and CMS5 software.

The Group in summary

Q3Jan-OctJan-Dec
20242023202420232023
Net sales. SEK million200.8195.2645.8597.6826.0
Operating profit. SEK million-0.522.925.244.873.4
Operating margin. %-0.311.73.97.58.9
Profit after tax. SEK million-7.215.910.930.148.6
Free cash flow. SEK million-18.4-23.4-59.312.051.4
Net debt. SEK million112.5-9.6112.5-9.631.0
Net debt/equity ratio. %28.9-2.128.9-2.18.0
Profit per share after tax. SEK-0.871.931.323.675.91
Equity per share. SEK47.3554.4947.3554.4947.36

The Interim Report will be presented at a telephone conference call according to separately distributed invitation at 16:00 (CEST) today.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file.

For further information. please contact:

Peter Teske. Chief Financial Officer. tel +46 (0)76 496 60 41

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology. reactor analysis software. decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling. conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has 530 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure. through the agency of the contact person above. on October 23. 2024. at 08:30 am (CEST).

www.studsvik.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
